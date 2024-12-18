Taco Bell will add chicken nuggets to its menu for a limited time only

Taco Bell is officially introducing a new menu item.

Starting Dec. 19, the fast food chain will be serving up Crispy Chicken Nuggets alongside three new dipping sauces for a limited time, while supplies last. The nuggets, made from all-white meat, are marinated in “jalapeño buttermilk flavor” and coated in a mixture of breadcrumbs and tortilla chips, Today reported.

“In a world dominated by chicken cravings, it was time to show the world how Taco Bell does chicken nuggets — unexpected and undeniably bold,” Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell’s CMO, said in a press release.

The Crispy Chicken Nuggets were first tested in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last year and Houston, Texas, earlier this year.

As for the sauces, Taco Bell is introducing a Hidden Valley Fire Ranch Sauce, a blend of Fire Sauce and Hidden Valley Ranch; Bell Sauce, a “familiar, rich, creamy and tangy signature blend” with tomatoes, red chiles and garlic; and Jalapeño Honey Mustard, a blend of honey mustard with jalapeño.

From Dec. 19 through Dec. 31, customers can get a free fountain drink or freeze of any size when they order an a la carte 5-piece nugget on DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates or Grubhub, along with Taco Bell’s website or app. From Jan. 1 to Jan. 22, customers can get $1 regular Nacho Fries with the purchase of any a la carte 5-piece or 10-piece nugget order. On Jan. 10, customers can get a 5-piece a la carte nugget order on DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub. And on Jan. 21, Taco Bell rewards members can get a $1 5-piece nugget offer that will be available at 2 p.m. PT for the first 20,000 users who redeem it in the app.