Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie finally settle divorce

The chapter on Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 12-year relationship has officially come to a close.

Pitt and Jolie, once hailed as Hollywood's greatest A-list couple, have reached a settlement in their strained divorce after eight years of fighting, Jolie's lawyer confirmed to People Magazine on Monday.

In a statement, Jolie's attorney said, “More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family.

"This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."

Pitt's attorney declined to comment.

Jolie filed for a divorce in 2016 after only two years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences." According to a 2022 court filing, her decision to divorce Pitt followed an incident on a plane where he allegedly physically and verbally assaulted her and their children, who now range from 16-23.

According to NBC News, a lawyer for Pitt said at the time, "Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one — unlike the other side — but he’s not going to own anything he didn't do."

Local Los Angeles authorities investigated Pitt after Jolie's claims, but no charges were filed, and Jolie chose not to press charges.

During their divorce proceedings, the couple fought over the custody of their six children. Three of their children — Shiloh, Vivienne and Zahara — have reportedly dropped their father's name and now go by Jolie.

Known as Brangelina, the two met on set for the 2004 romance spy thriller "Mr. & Mrs. Smith." Now, Jolie and Pitt are battling each other in a separate contentious legal issue surrounding their joint $164 million French winery and estate, Château Miraval. In 2022, Pitt sued Jolie for selling her portion of the winery. Jolie countersued, stating Pitt was "waging a vindictive war against" her. The case reportedly is inching closer to trial because of the ongoing legal battle.