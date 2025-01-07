Chick-fil-A made a “slight adjustment” to its waffle fries, much to the dismay of countless fans

Chick-fil-A recently shared some big news that fans aren’t super thrilled about. According to an announcement posted on its official website, the fast-food restaurant chain made a “slight adjustment” to its classic Waffle Potato Fries recipe.

The revamped fries don’t contain any of the nine major allergens, but do include pea starch in their coating. Per Chick-fil-A, the new recipe “offers the same great taste while also making our Waffle Potato Fries stay crispier, longer.”

Many longtime consumers, however, were upset over the new change, saying fans who have allergies to peas and pea protein can no longer enjoy the popular menu item.

“Please go back to the original fries. My daughter has an allergy to peas and pea protein. We can no longer visit the restaurant due to allergy concerns and cross-contamination,” wrote one individual under a post that Chick-fil-A shared on Instagram.

“The people have spoken, and I agree, why do companies have to mess with what works?” a second commented. Another person wrote, “How many times do we need to say it? BRING BACK THE FRIES,” adding that the new fries “taste like paper.”

Chick-fil-A’s most recent change comes after the chain announced last March that it would not keep its chickens antibiotic-free. The company said the decision “enables us to not only ensure we can continue to serve high-quality chicken, but also chicken that still meets the expectations our customers count on us to deliver,” per a statement from a Chick-fil-A spokesperson to TODAY.