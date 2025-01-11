"Remember that day he had his ear pierced?": Maher mocks Trump assassination attempt in new special

As you might expect, Bill Maher's new stand-up special was less-than-reverent of President-elect Donald Trump.

"Is Anyone Else Seeing This?" premiered on HBO on Friday. The host of "Real Time" used what he's calling his "final" stand-up special to take shots at the first Trump assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, winkingly calling it "that day he had his ear pierced."

Once the laughs subsided, Maher laid into conspiracy theorists who thought the attempt was "staged."

"If you think there's only conspiracy theorists on the right," he said, incredulous over people who thought the plot was all an act. "Walk me through how you could stage a bullet hitting just the tip of your ear from 500 feet away."

Maher then put on a faux-Trump voice, asking Thomas Matthew Crooks to graze the tip of his ear so as not to ruin his shirt.

"And who to perform this incredible feat of marksmanship? McLovin, from the movie 'Superbad,'" he said.

Elsewhere in the special, Maher railed against the electoral college, saying it "still sucks." The comic imagined a conversation with a reincarnated Thomas Jefferson. Maher figured Jefferson would be mad about two things: the election process being stuck in 1787 and Alexander Hamilton getting a musical first.

It's quite a bit of material for a comic who readily admitted he's tired of the stage. In a stop by CNN on Friday, he told Jake Tapper that he's "tired of touring." The comic worried about four more years of Trump because he's afraid the well has run dry on the mogul-turned-commander-in-chief.

"I didn’t want to do another Trump term. Not just because I don’t think it’s going to be possibly a great time for America...but because I’ve already done all the jokes about Donald Trump," he shared. "I don’t know what else to say about the guy...in the episodic television show that is America, I was hoping for some new characters."

"Is Anyone Else Seeing This?" is streaming now on Max.