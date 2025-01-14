"I remain focused on recovery": Kate Middleton is in remission from cancer

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, announced on Tuesday that her cancer is in remission — a year after mounting intrigue into her health triggered a rare response from the royal family.

“It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal,” Middleton said in a statement.

Middleton, the wife of Prince William, extended her “heartfelt thanks" to all those "who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.”

Middleton’s hidden battle with the disease sparked a social media frenzy last year when the public took note of her extended absence from royal events. “Where is Kate Middleton?” became an inescapable question for the royal family, facing two bouts of cancer from Middleton and King Charles III.

Amid mounting speculation, the Princess of Wales announced her diagnosis last March in a video released by the royals, breaking her silence and prompting a critical reckoning on the expectations of medical privacy for the future queen consort of England.

Middleton returned to royal duties in September of last year after completing chemotherapy. The Princess of Wales’ treatment journey inspired her to take up a post alongside her husband as Joint Patron at The Royal Marsden, a prominent hospital and cancer research facility in the UK.

“My hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer,” Middleton said.