“I submitted my resignation last week”: José Andrés responds to being fired by Donald Trump

Chef José Andrés has responded to being “fired” as a presidential appointee by President Donald Trump, who first announced the news on his social platform Truth Social.

“Our first day in the White House is not over yet! My Presidential Personnel Office is actively in the process of identifying and removing over a thousand Presidential Appointees from the previous Administration, who are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again,” Trump wrote.

“Jose Andres from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, Mark Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council, Brian Hook from the Wilson Center for Scholars, and Keisha Lance Bottoms from the President’s Export Council — YOU’RE FIRED!”

Andrés took to X to address his recent firing, explaining that he “submitted my resignation last week . . . my 2 year term was already up.” The chef and former CEO of his eponymous restaurant group (formerly known as ThinkFoodGroup) was asked to serve as co-chair of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition under the Biden administration in 2022.

“My fellow council members — unpaid volunteers like me — were hardworking, talented people who inspired me every day,” Andrés said. “I’m proud of what we accomplished on behalf of the American people . . .like a historic partnership between the White House and every major sports league to increase access to sports and health programs for kids.”

“I hope @realdonaldtrump exercises his presidential authority so the Council can continue to advocate for fitness and good health for all Americans. These are bipartisan issues . . . nonpartisan issues."

“May God give you the wisdom, Mr. President, to put politics and name calling aside . . . and instead lift up the everyday people working to bring America together. Let’s build longer tables,” Andrés wrote.