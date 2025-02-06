KitchenAid has officially announced its Color of the Year for 2025. The shade will be featured in the kitchen brand’s annual limited-edition Artisan stand mixers.

This year’s pick is Butter — specifically, “a soft, energizing butter yellow with a creamy satin finish,” KitchenAid specified on its official website. “Inspired by the most loveable ingredient of all, Butter is more than an indulgent, joyful color. It's an invitation to savor life's simple heartfelt moments,” the brand added.

Per KitchenAid, Butter is especially unique because it’s comforting (“The nostalgia associated with yellow spreads warmth and cherished memories, creating a heartwarming atmosphere like melted butter on toast.”), indulgent (“Pale, golden and velvety, Butter’s creamy richness elevates the simple into the extraordinary — from decadent pastries to precious memories.”) and inviting (“Soft and energizing, Butter beckons, welcoming you home and extending a warm invitation to stay a while longer and savor every moment.”).

Butter succeeds Blue Salt, KitchenAid’s 2024 Color of the Year. Previous colors include Hibiscus, Beetroot, Honey, Kyoto Glow and Bird of Paradise.

KitchenAid’s Artisan Stand Mixer comes with a 5-quart stainless steel bowl, a 3-quart stainless steel bowl, a flex edge beater, a pastry beater, a dough hook, a wire whip, a pastry scraper and a pouring shield. It’s the perfect kitchen essential for amateur and professional bakers alike!