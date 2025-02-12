Stores like Trader Joe's and Costco now implementing limits on egg purchases

Ongoing supply chain issues tied to the bird flu outbreak are prompting major grocery chains and restaurants to impose restrictions on egg purchases. Trader Joe's in Merrick, New York, is one of the latest to limit customers to one dozen eggs per person. Signs at the store urge shoppers to be patient, acknowledging the supply issues while promising a resolution soon.

Similar measures are being enacted across the country. Costco has warned customers on its website that egg shortages, caused by the highly pathogenic avian influenza, may lead to product cuts or delays. Other grocery chains, including Sprouts and Kroger, have also reported limits on egg sales at some locations.

The egg shortage is not only affecting retailers. Waffle House has begun charging a surcharge on all egg dishes as it grapples with the shortage. The price of eggs has already risen 14% from November to December, and analysts predict an additional 20% increase this year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

With the rising cost of eggs and the continued challenges in supply, the ripple effects are felt across the food industry. Consumers are scrambling to adjust to the new normal, with price hikes and limited availability becoming increasingly common.