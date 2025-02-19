Meghan Markle took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the name of her brand new lifestyle brand.

“Some of you may have heard whispers about what I’ve been creating. In two weeks, my series on @netflix launches — but there’s something else I’ve been working on,” Markle wrote in a recent video post. “I’m thrilled to introduce you to As Ever — a brand that I created and have poured my heart into.”

She continued: “‘As ever’ means ‘as it’s always been’ or some even say ‘in the same way as always.’ If you’ve followed along since my days of creating The Tig, you’ll know this couldn’t be truer for me. This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday.”

Markle’s brand was originally called American Riviera Orchard, which pays homage to Santa Barbara, the California town where Markle and her husband Prince Harry currently reside with their two children.

“Last year, I thought American Riviera, it’s such a great name, it’s my neighborhood, it’s the nickname for Santa Barbara. But it limited me to things that were manufactured and grown in this area,” Markle said about the name change, per Elle.

Markle said she was able to obtain the new name — “As Ever” — in 2022.