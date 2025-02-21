Bannon's "Nazi" salute spurs far-right French politician to back out out of CPAC

The apparent gesture was too much for Jordan Bardella, a rising star in Marine Le Pen's National Rally party

By Griffin Eckstein

Published February 21, 2025 1:32PM (EST)

Steve Bannon, media personality and political strategist, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on February 20, 2025 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
A prominent French far-right figure is backing out of a highly-anticipated speech to CPAC over after former Trump aide Steve Bannon ended his own remarks with what critics described as a Nazi salute.

Jordan Bardella, the 29-year-old far-right Frenchman making waves online, was slated to grace the American right-wing convention with a Friday speech on U.S.-France relations and the “recent electoral dynamic of patriot parties in Europe.” 

But Bannon's gesture — which he denies was inspired by German fascism — crossed a line, Bardella said.

“Yesterday, while I was not present in the room, one of the speakers out of provocation allowed himself a gesture alluding to Nazi ideology. I therefore took the immediate decision to cancel my speech that had been scheduled this afternoon,” Bardella said in a statement, per France 24.

Bannon is the latest MAGA figure to throw the salute, joining billionaire Elon Musk and ex-Anglican priest Calvin Robinson, which some have defended as mere trolling.

But that defense is not flying in France, where Bardella is president of the far-right National Rally party, founded by Holocaust denier Jean-Marie Le Pen. Le Pen’s daughter, Marine Le Pen, spent a decade at the party’s helm trying to rehabilitate the party’s image by denouncing Nazism and the Holocaust.

Bardella’s party won a plurality of votes cast in France’s 2024 legislative election but was locked out of government when other parties formed a coalition to keep them from obtaining power.

Bannon, in response to the cancellation, called Bardella “unworthy of leading France," telling a reporter for France’s Le Point newspaper that he was a “boy, not a man.”

“I did that exact same wave at Front National [the former title of National Rally] seven years ago when I gave a speech to them,” Bannon said, denying the gesture was a “Nazi salute.”

