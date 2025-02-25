"Boy Meets World" stars Danielle Fishel and Maitland Ward trade jabs on-air during rewatch podcast

Twenty-five years after the end of "Boy Meets World," stars Danielle Fishel and Maitland Ward's on-air reunion snowballed into a verbal spat, firing accusations against each other about their individual experiences working together.

Ward, who played Rachel, a character introduced in the show's college seasons, was a guest during the Feb. 23 episode of the "Boy Meets World" rewatch podcast, “Pod Meets World,” co-hosted by Fishel and fellow cast members, Will Friedle and Rider Strong. The tone of the conversation shifted an hour into recapping Ward's stint on the teen show and her subsequent pivot to the adult film industry when Fishel asked Ward: “Do you hate us?”

“No, I do not hate you. I think that you hate me because you wouldn’t speak to me on ‘Girl Meets World,’ and that was hurtful,” Ward responded.

Fishel and Ward volleyed back and forth about their perspectives on their seemingly strained relationship. Ward accused Fishel of unfriending and ignoring her messages on Facebook. Fishel then noted that she was not active on Facebook but took a dig at Ward, claiming she spoke to TMZ to slander the cast when their podcast was in the news.

“Are you trying to accuse me of using you, or are you trying to accuse me of something?” Ward replied before suggesting that Fishel, Friedle and Strong “hate” former co-star, Ben Savage, and series creator, Michael Jacobs.

In the podcasts' previous episodes, the hosts shared their rocky experiences with Jacobs as children and their recent unsuccessful attempts to reach out to Savage. Fischel urged, “We absolutely do not hate either of them.”

“Let’s be honest about this,” Ward said. “You’re trying to go at me now to get the ratings because you know that people will be interested. I just wanted to remember the good times.”

“Now you only want to talk about the good times, but when TMZ runs into you randomly on the street, that’s the time when you want to drag our names through the mud,” Fishel stated.

Eventually, the conversation between the pair de-escalated, and the episode ended. Fishel thanked Ward for coming on the podcast and even invited her back.

"By the way, you can sit down and talk and at the end of it say 'we don't need to be friends. I don't hate you.'" Fishel concluded, "I don't hate Maitland — not even the slightest."