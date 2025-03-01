"Top Chef" Joe Flamm wants you to taste the Adriatic: Where Italian and Croatian flavors meet

Few “Top Chef” winners have clawed their way back from elimination to claim the title, but Joe Flamm did just that—cooking his way through Last Chance Kitchen before emerging victorious in Season 15.

Set against the sweeping landscapes of Colorado, that season remains one of the most memorable in recent history, thanks to its high-level competition and standout personalities. Chief among them was the late Chef Fatima Ali, whose warmth, humor and sheer talent left an enduring mark on the world.

Since his 2018 win, Flamm has made his mark on Chicago’s dining scene, weaving his Italian and Croatian heritage into celebrated restaurants like Rose Mary — where he serves what he calls “Adriatic drinking food” — and the newly opened il Carciofo, a love letter to Rome’s soulful, no-frills cuisine. Now the culinary director of the Day Off Group, Flamm has built a career on balancing bold, comforting flavors with an unpretentious approach to hospitality.

Salon caught up with the chef to talk about his “Top Chef” journey, his time with Fati and what’s next.

Joe Flamm (Photo by Kelly Sandos)

The following interview has been lightly edited for clarity and length.

The menu notes that Rose Mary specializes in what you call "Adriatic drinking food." Can you speak a bit to that?

The menu speaks to the fun and community aspect of our food and hospitality. We cook both Italian and Croatian food, using techniques and ingredients from both places to create dishes that are approachable, but also tell a unique story from the region.

il Carciofo sounds amazing. Can you tell our readers a bit about it?

il Carciofo is our new Roman-inspired restaurant that opened in Chicago’s Fulton Market in December. I fell in love with Rome when I staged there in 2017: The simplicity and elegance of the food, the grit of the city, the history, the markets, all of it. So with il Carciofo, I'm trying to bring that to Chicago, to offer true-to-form Roman cuisine and Italian hospitality.

I'm super intrigued by some of the items on the menu currently: lepinja, avjar, kajmak, djuvec, pašticada, paški and sir. How do you usually go about menu development, planning and sourcing?

We work with local Midwest vendors to bring in what we can to create our own takes on Croatian staples like the ajvar, kajmak and djuvec. We also have several importers who bring us oil, vinegars and cheese (such as paški sir) from Croatia and other Balkan regions.

For those unfamiliar with Bakan or Croatian culture or foods, how would you describe them? How do they differ — and how are they similar — to Italian and Italian-American cuisine?

It's similar in a lot of ways, but I feel like you see a lot more Eastern and Hungarian influences in Croatian cuisine than you do in Italian. But both cuisines are rooted in tradition and focused on using the best of what is available around you, which I love.

You're one of three "Top Chef" winners to win the crown after emerging from Last Chance Kitchen. What was that experience like?

It's a wild road. Honestly, I think it helped going through Last Chance kitchen because it took some of the pressure off. By the time I got back on I had already been eliminated, so I was able to cook very loose and have fun.

Chef Fatima Ali is one of my all time reality TV competitors and I'm sure it was wonderful to compete alongside her. Could you speak a bit about what it was like to work with and know her?

Fati was an absolute star. She was kind, talented and absolutely magnetic. I miss her every day.

For those unaware of your journey since winning "Top Chef," can you break it down for them?

I've since opened Rose Mary, my first restaurant, taken over BLVD Steakhouse, become the Chef/Partner of Day Off Group, and as well as my third restaurant in Chicago, il Carciofo.

Carciofo alla guida (Photo by Matt Hass)

On your season of "Top Chef," do you think there was a particular standout dish that really "sealed the deal" for you?

It’s hard to say. It's all a blur at this point.

Of course, Buddha is the only US winner to have won the crown twice. If another All Stars were to be planned, would you be open to competing?

I don't know. Never say never I suppose, but I am pretty happy at home and running my restaurants with my crew.

What was the biggest lesson or takeaways you gleaned from competing in — and winning — "Top Chef"?

Enjoy the journey, win, lose or draw. It's an incredible experience and the people and places I got to meet and see along the way were very special.

What stands out for you as a formative moment that got you into cooking or food at large?

I've always loved food, traditions and cooking. It wasn't an “aha” moment for me, just a culmination of where my life went.

What would you say are your three most used ingredients?

Olive oil, Parmigiano Reggiano and cured meats

What is your favorite cooking memory?

Cleaning squid with my Mom and Grandma in her mudroom on newspapers for Christmas Eve when I was a little kid.

What’s your biggest tip for cutting down on food waste?

Plan ahead [and] use it all.

Rose Mary Exterior (Photo by Matt Haas)

How do you practice sustainability in your cooking and in your restaurants?

Knowing your purveyors and farmers, and treating the people who make your food the same way you treat the people who cook your food.

Why do you cook?

Because I can't imagine waking up tomorrow and doing anything else.

What's next for you?

The opening of my third restaurant, il Carciofo, back in December has been the big focus for me. After that, who knows. I would like to get back to Italy though . . .