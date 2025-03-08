How to make a perfect burger in your air fryer

The air fryer is quite a device. It can transform soggy, limp leftovers into crisp, crunchy delights, cook excellent wings, salmon, steaks and chicken breasts, and even make "hard-boiled" eggs. So, of course, why wouldn't you also turn to the air fryer for your homemade burger needs?

I love a good burger (I also love the movie franchise "Good Burger," but that’s a conversation for another day). There's something inherently crave-worthy about a classic cheeseburger — complete with slightly melted yellow cheese, crisp lettuce, thick slices of ruby-red tomato, and a few sharp rings of red onion.

Also worth noting: I won my grade-wide spelling bee in first grade by correctly spelling "hamburger." Clearly, I’ve had a fondness for the word (and the food, let’s be honest) ever since.

Cheeseburgers were one of my dad's absolute favorites. Whenever we were out as a family — or even ordering in — if he wasn’t excited about the restaurant or unsure what to order, he’d almost always land on a good ol’ cheeseburger. In the summertime, he was known for manning the grill poolside, at least until I graduated from culinary school and decided I needed to take over all household cooking duties.

Burgers contain multitudes. From the thin, boxy White Castle sliders to the quesadilla burger from Applebee’s that I adored in high school, to backyard barbecue burgers grilled hot and fresh in the summer sun, a "burger" can mean so many things. Some people are Big Mac devotees (can you believe I’ve never had one?), while others swear by turkey burgers with provolone and avocado or are devoted to veggie burgers.

One of my favorite burger experiences involves an ultra-thin beef patty topped with chili sauce and white American cheese on a plush bun. I’d devour these at The Hot Grill, a truly iconic local spot where I often went with my dad and brother growing up. The Hot Grill was so beloved that we’d take visiting family members there—it was a family tradition.

About a decade ago, I became obsessed with April Bloomfield’s short-lived NYC eatery, Salvation Burger. I went back again and again with whoever I could convince to join me, eager to devour their superb burgers, sides, desserts and milkshakes. The namesake burger was the pinnacle of my burger experience at that time: two thin, perfectly charred beef patties, housemade American cheese, a special sauce, crisp pickles and a beef tallow-toasted sesame bun. It was burger perfection. I loved the crisp edges, the way the sauce and cheese melded together, and — importantly — the structural integrity that kept it from falling apart (a pet peeve of mine). Sadly, Salvation Burger closed in 2017, but it lives on fondly in my memories.

But what about making burgers at home — especially when grilling isn’t an option? Are you forming patties from scratch or using frozen ones? Cooking a burger in the oven feels odd, and pan-searing on high heat risks setting off the smoke detector.

The solution? You guessed it: the air fryer.

The patty

Do you season your meat thoroughly or just form it into a puck, sprinkle some salt and pepper and cook? I’ve never been a fan of the latter. If you season meatballs or meatloaf, why not burgers? Sometimes I’ve experimented with finely minced, sautéed garlic and onion mixed into the ground meat, but that can be distracting — most people prefer onions on top of a burger, not inside it. So, for this recipe, I’m keeping things minimalist.

Balance is key. Even a perfectly seasoned patty can get lost among the toppings, garnishes, and condiments.

Choosing your protein

Classic beef is always a solid choice, but pork or a beef-pork-veal blend works too. If you’re using turkey, chicken, or a plant-based alternative, you’ll need to compensate for the lack of fat and moisture by adding flavor or extra toppings. Ground turkey and chicken have a way of neutralizing seasoning, no matter how aggressively you flavor them.

Beef also offers flexibility — you can cook it to your preferred temperature, adding another layer of nuance to the final burger. With poultry or plant-based patties, you need to ensure they don’t turn out dry or bland.

Cooking in the air fryer

For air-fried burgers, flatten your patties as much as possible and press an indentation in the center to prevent them from puffing up. If your air fryer has a slotted basket, use it for beef or pork to allow excess fat to drain away. Give the basket a spritz of cooking spray and a final sprinkle of salt before cooking.

Set the air fryer to 350°F or higher and cook the patties for about 12 minutes, flipping them halfway through.

Oh, and I have to confess: I’m not really a French fry guy. I know, I know — controversial opinion. But I think the burger deserves the spotlight. If you’re craving fries, feel free to grab some McDonald’s fries on the way home or pair your burger with a simple salad. It’s your meal, after all.

I hope this burger recipe helps you find your way to burger nirvana — at least until grilling season returns.

A really good burger, in the air fryer

Yields 3 to 4 servings Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 18 minutes