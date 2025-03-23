I came to love fennel by way of happenstance; it wasn't love at first bite. But through culinary school, some chance explorations of the produce aisle of my grocery store and lots of relentless kitchen experiments — it became the ingredient I can't cook without.

About a decade ago, I was inexplicably talking about my love of fennel with a room full of people at a gender reveal party when one of the partygoers then blurted out “I hate finocchio!” Finocchio, or finocchiona, means fennel in Italian.

Now, for many years, I have seen myself as the world’s foremost defender of fennel. Keep in mind, I was born and bred in North Jersey. Fennel is inescapable here, dotting the tables of nearly every Italian-American household, often served raw as a palate cleanser.

The aforementioned partygoer was singularly referencing fennel's raw form when she told me how much she hated it. This led to my going into a screed about all the wonderful aspects of fennel and how “it tastes so much different cooked!” — which is a line I usually use when trying to defend the oft-maligned vegetable.

But why? Fennel is magnificent no matter how it's cooked (or not). One of the most multifaceted ingredients, it's a multi-layered bulb around a dense core with sprouting stalks and frilly fronds.

Raw, it has a crisp bite, with a licorice flavor that is somewhere between anise and the effervescence of a lemon-lime soda: refreshing, cool, neutralizing. It is the perfect bite between heavy meals. Cooked, it mellows into some like a sautéed onion: soft, loose, languorous, curling in on itself as its flavor deepens.

Atop the bulb are the fronds, which are leafy and subtly anise-flavored. They’re terrific when used just as you would with herbs. Of course, fennel seeds and fennel pollen must also be touched on when discussing fennel, but they’re not the stars of the show here.

There’s a certain Italian or Italian-American sensibility to fennel — and while it is beloved in these cultures, but it belongs to everyone.

Somehow, though, even living in North Jersey, fennel somehow managed to elude me until my early twenties, when I went to culinary school. There, fennel initially came up as a component of an aromatic base in fish dishes, often along with leek and celery — sort of like a version of mirepoix for French fish dishes (traditional mirepoix is celery, onion and carrot)

At this point, fennel and I were mere acquaintances. The love affair was soon to begin.

One of my culinary school exams was where two soon-to-be-obsession — frico and fennel — collided, on the same sheet tray, by pure accident. As I wrote, “I accidentally let some fennel tossed with gruyere and Parmesan go a little longer in the oven than I had initially intended.” I was sort of gobsmacked when I first tasted it, it was an ideal dish: "The vegetable was bronzed, the cheese melted and browned, perfect curlicues of crisped cheese enveloping each strand of roasted fennel.”

From then on, I made the dish near-constantly and also shared the recipe a few years back. I would make it for friends who came over and incessantly pushed them to eat it, even when it was evident that I was the only person at the table still eating the dish. I would bring it to Friendsgiving events. It felt like mine, this intertwining of fennel and gruyere, two magnificent ingredients, becoming something even better than the sum of the parts. At some point, my family said, in an unspoken manner, “Uh…I think we’re good on fennel for a little?”

During this time, I also became fascinated with lesser-known produce and would often go to my local Fairway Market and purchase whatever ephemeral, unusual produce they had: pluots, rutabaga, celeriac, pomelo, rambutam — and, of course, I’d inevitably buy numerous heads of fennel. My kitchen was endlessly churning out dishes (some far better than others), but what I found in all of this toiling with random produce was that I always just kept going back to fennel.

My next discovery of the joy of fennel was after culinary school, during an externship at an Italian restaurant in Manhattan. I was tasked with “supreming” oranges for their simple fennel salad. The dish itself was a true parade of textures and flavors: the sheer, shattering crunch of toasted hazelnut contrasted the bite of raw fennel, the aromatic burst of fresh orange segment, all tossed and glistening in orange juice and olive oil, finished with salt and fennel fronds. It was astonishing, to say the least.

There was nothing glaring or ostentatious, just a raw, stunning preparation that was an exquisite way to start a meal.

So what did I do from there? You guessed it: I started making that salad alongside my roasted fennel and gruyere nearly every weekend. The transformation was complete. I was the foremost fennel adorer.

One of my favorite things to do in the kitchen is double-down. Some ingredients (Parmigiano-Reggiano, fresh mozzarella, fennel) are perfect; why not use them in multiple manners?

When combining fennel in all of its disparate forms — raw, clean and punchy; gentle and soft and savory; bright and herbal and anise-centric — you can land on a dish that is astounding.

Fennel has followed me from culinary school to restaurant kitchens to my own home kitchen, always revealing something new about itself (and me, too!) Here are two of my other favorite ways to showcase the odd, misshappen root vegetable — and perhaps you'll possibly start to love it, too. For the best one-two punch, serve them both in the same meal, either side-by-side or with the salad as a starter.

Fennel salad with black plums, manchego and Marcona almonds

Yields 04 servings Prep Time 15 minutes

Ingredients 2 ripe black plums, thinly sliced 1 fennel burb, cored and thinly sliced, stalks removed and fronds reserved 4 ounces manchego cheese, crumbled, divided 2 to 3 tablespoons Marcona almonds, toasted, divided 2 oranges, supremed*, juiced and zested Olive oil Kosher salt Freshly ground black pepper Directions In a bowl, combine fennel with orange juice and zest, a drizzle of olive oil and salt and pepper. Stir well, ensuring no fennel is undressed. Add plums, orange segments, half of the almonds and half of the manchego. Toss lightly. Top with the remaining manchego and almonds, as well as a handful of chopped reserved fronds. Serve immediately.

Cook's Notes I love the way the orange juice and olive oil help to soften the fennel, turning it from a sharp, crunchy bite into something a bit lighter. But be careful not to overdo it with the juice and oil; you don't want anything to get soggy here.

I prefer to leave the skin on for color and textural differentiation, slice the plum thinly — but if you’d rather peel and cube, that totally works, too.

You want to aim for incredibly light, paper-thin slices of fennel, almost gossamer . The best way to achieve this is with a mandoline but please be careful! It’s one of the most dangerous kitchen tools because people use it very nonchalantly without realizing just how harmful it can be. Otherwise, use a super-sharp knife and try to cut as thinly as possible.

. The best way to achieve this is with a but please be careful! It’s one of the most dangerous kitchen tools because people use it very nonchalantly without realizing just how harmful it can be. Otherwise, use a super-sharp knife and try to cut as thinly as possible. To "supreme" is to hold the fully peeled orange in your hand - over a bowl - and carefully, meticulously cut between the membranes of each orange segment, allowing each to fall into the bowl, along with the juice. Supreme your oranges entirely and then squeeze as hard as you can to get out every drop of juice.

I like to crumble the cheese for a more rustic feel, but you can totally use a knife to cut shards or slices, if you prefer.

You should definitely toast the nuts, or at least be sure to buy buttered or salted Marcona almonds to get the most out of its flavor.

almonds to get the most out of its flavor. Be sure to serve this right away! Texturally , it's perfect the instant it's put together — but will begin to wither a bit and get " moushad " the longer it sits.

We need your help to stay independent Subscribe today to support Salon's progressive journalism

Fennel and garlic gratin with Gruyere, Parmigiano-Reggiano and breadcrumbs

Yields 4 to 6 servings Prep Time 5 minutes Cook Time 45 minutes

Ingredients Unsalted butter 3 to 4 fennel bulbs, cored and cut into thick slices, stalks removed, fronds reserved Kosher salt Freshly ground black pepper 3/4 cup heavy cream 4 cloves garlic, peeled 4 ounces Gruyere, shredded, divided 4 ounces Parmegiano-Reggiano, grated, divided Freshly ground nutmeg Fennel pollen, optional 1/2 cup breadcrumbs (not panko) Directions Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Butter a large casserole or baking dish. Add fennel and jiggle the dish until the fennel has filled in each nook and cranny. Lightly season with salt and pepper. In a medium pot over medium-low heat, warm cream, a touch of salt and garlic together. Don't let boil. Turn to low heat and add half the cheeses to the garlic-cream mixture. Let melt and remove from heat immediately. Season with a touch of freshly ground nutmeg and a sprinkle of fennel pollen, if using. Pour cream sauce over fennel. Top with remaining cheeses. Add to oven and cook for 35 minutes or so, until fennel is fork tender. Remove from oven and add breadcrumb. You can then either broil the dish for 2 minutes or add back to oven for another 7 minutes or so. Remove from oven and let cool for 5 to 10 minutes. Finish with chopped fennel fronds and serve.