Turn these spring vegetables into vibrant, tangy snacks

Bibi Hutchings, a lifelong Southerner, lives along a quiet coastal Alabama bay with her cat, Zulu, and husband, Tom. She writes about the magical way food evokes memories, instantly bringing you back to the people, places and experiences of your life. Her stories take you all around the South and are accompanied with tried-and-true recipes that are destined to become a part of your memory-making as you share them with your friends and family

Spring, our season of new beginnings, fresh flowers and delicate produce, when the Earth tilts back towards the sun (in the Northern Hemisphere anyway), days grow longer, and warmer temperatures call Nature from its slumber.

I notice myself tilting towards the sun, like a sunflower — I lift my own chin to it and feel a kinship to the green and growing plants around me. Following their lead, shedding the last of my winter sluggishness and enjoying the life-giving pleasantness of our spring weather this year, I too am energized, moving faster, awake and inspired.

I have tapped into May’s daring, vibrant energy and am ready to join my fellow great and small creatures hopping, darting, buzzing, singing, creating, night calling, yawling and howling at the moon (I am speaking metaphorically on some of that.)

I am also charmed by the vegetables currently making their debuts: tall and tender asparagus; bright, piquant, peppery radishes, sweet beets, so many varieties of precious plump peas, shoots, ramps, sprouts, lettuces, and lush, aromatic herbs. April and May gardens are some of the happiest, and their harvests beg for exactly what I am craving: simpler, cooler, more delicate preparations.

Salads, lightness, fresh vinaigrettes, citrus, honey — it all makes me want to pack a picnic.

One of my latest obsessions tantalizing my taste buds and absolutely glorifying the best of spring flavors is Green Garden Pea Dip. Made with fresh or frozen peas, handfuls of herbs, lime juice, zest, and scallions, this versatile, gorgeously green, chunky mash brings life and excitement to everything on your spring crudités platter. Spooned into lettuce cups or piled onto sliced tomatoes, spread across endive leaves or baguette, and topped with salty Kalamata olives and a swirl of sharp, extra virgin olive oil, it is nothing less than exhilarating.

The second I cannot get enough of is Quick Pickled Asparagus. Fresh asparagus first gets a blanch, then an ice bath, before taking a relaxing soak in an old-fashioned tasting, bread-and-butter pickle type of marinade. Serve with deviled eggs, or include with your favorite charcuterie, or all alone as a side dish; your table full of tried-and-trues get a Spring refresh with little more than a snap of your fingers.

Before I leave you to rush out for what you need to make these two wonderful dishes, which I admit is what I envision happening every time I share what I currently am making, I want to say that I hear myself romanticizing this current season, talking of spring days like they are all picture-postcard perfect. I know too well, how unpredictable spring weather can be — capricious even — with sudden violent storms and winds that shake the rafters. It is just that the pretty days are so very spectacular and I cannot help but share how they carry me to a happy state of mind.

We need your help to stay independent Subscribe today to support Salon's progressive journalism

I get that despite the beauty I see and the joyful sounds I hear outside in my own backyard, nature is brutal. I understand all too well that “my” birds and all the other critters who call my home their home — at least part of the time — are constantly moving about in and around danger, trying to survive, reproduce and protect their offspring. I admit I look away. I try hard not to see so many things that are part of the cycle of life.

I am also not forgetting the dreaded tree pollen. Although it is no longer the thick yellow blanket of sticky goo as it was a couple of weeks ago, it can take you out of your outside game entirely, sending your hay fever into overdrive, and making it impossible to enjoy the outdoors. But despite it all, I find myself returning to the role of encourager, passionately speaking to the magic of this season.

I say, find a way to work through whatever obstacles present themselves. Grab a box of Kleenex and keep your rain boots handy. Take something, if you have to, to stop your drippy nose and soothe your red, watery eyes, pay attention to the weather forecasts, put your blinders on to avoid seeing the harsher realities out there in the natural world that, unfortunately, we just cannot prevent — but get out there. Take every opportunity.

Dash out on every good and lovely day you can to bask in this most beautiful and abundant spring season.

Spring Garden Pea Dip

Yields 2 cups Prep Time 15 minutes

Ingredients 2 cups fresh or frozen green garden peas 2 green onions, green and white parts 1 1/2 cups (large handful) fresh cilantro leaves Juice of 1 to 2 limes, plus zest of one 2 to 3 tablespoons olive oil, plus more to drizzle before serving Salt and pepper Optional: pitted and halved Kalamata olives Directions If using fresh peas, blanch them in boiling salted water and move immediately to an ice bath. Once cooled, drain and set aside. In a food processor, place fresh herbs, green onions, citrus juice, zest, 1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil and salt and pepper. Pulse gently just to combine. Don't over-process! Add peas, plus another drizzle of olive oil, if needed. Pulse to mix, but keep chunky, some peas may even stay whole. Scrape into a bowl, adjust salt and pepper and add additional citrus juice if needed. Add pitted and halved Kalamata olives to the top or around the sides and drizzle with additional olive oil. Serve on sliced baguette, sliced tomatoes, endive, radishes, celery sticks, and other prepared raw vegetables. Or spoon it on top of hummus, guacamole and other dips.

Cook's Notes Although the version above is my favorite, try a Lemon, Mint and Feta version by swapping out the cilantro, lime, and Kalamata olives for lemon, fresh mint and feta cheese.

Quick Pickled Asparagus

Yields 4+ servings Prep Time 5 minutes (plus 6 to 8 hours chilling time)

Ingredients 1 bunch fresh asparagus, thinner stalks preferred 1/4 cup sugar 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon celery seed 3 to 4 whole cloves 1 cinnamon stick 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar Directions Wash and remove hard ends of asparagus, then blanch in boiling, salted water for no more than 3 minutes, just until very green and a little tender. Immediately transfer to ice water bath until cooled. Drain and place in a shallow container that will hold asparagus spears in a thin layer so that marinade will mostly cover. In a small saucepan, heat 1/4 cup water along with sugar, salt, cloves and celery seed. Bring to a simmer and stir until sugar dissolves. Turn off heat and add vinegar. Pour marinade over asparagus. Cover and refrigerate overnight. To serve, drain off marinade and arrange on a platter or pack for a picnic.