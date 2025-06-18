"Searched by an unknown individual": Police report break-in at slain Minnesota representative's home

The home of slain former Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark was broken into by an unknown individual, authorities reported on Wednesday.

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, an overnight break-in resulted in damage to the home. Plywood, which had covered the windows, was torn off, and a window was broken. Police share that investigators processed the home on Saturday and boarded it up on Sunday morning.

"The home was once again processed by crime scene investigators for evidence of the burglary," the department shared in a statement. "The home appeared to have been searched by an unknown individual; however, the family has indicated that they don’t believe anything is missing."

Related Trump mocks Walz after MN Dems shooting

Police share that family members took valuables from the home prior to the break-in. The department is asking neighbors and witnesses to call the police to report any valuable information.

Double murder suspect Vance Boelter is facing six federal and four state charges for his allegedly carrying multiple shootings of Minnesota Democrats. Boelter was taken into custody early Monday morning after being tracked down to a wooded area near his home outside of Minneapolis.

Following his arrest, federal prosecutors charged him with first-degree murder, along with stalking and firearms charges. Boelter allegedly impersonated an officer to gain entry to the Hortmans' home before killing them in what is being called a politically motivated attack.