Salon’s most popular recipes of 2025

Look at the food we kept coming back to this year and a story emerges, soft-edged but unmistakable. We wanted comfort, yes, but not the blunt kind. We wanted pasta that stretched and sighed, casseroles that arrived bubbling and bronzed, soups that tasted like something rescued from memory and improved by adulthood.

We reached for bread that pulls apart like buttery clouds, cakes that lean dense and generous, desserts that feel like heirlooms but behave with a little mischief. These are not aspirational recipes; they are anchoring ones. Food that holds you in place for a moment when the world feels loud, fast or oddly ungraspable.

Even the brighter dishes — the lemony pasta, the zesty black bean salad — are about steadiness as much as sparkle: reliable, make-ahead, happy to wait for you. This is food designed to meet you where you are, whether that’s a weeknight spiral, a crowded table or a quiet morning with coffee and crumbs.

Our easiest cake, no oven required

This year’s most popular recipe wasn’t so much a recipe as a guide to cool, effortless summer drama: the icebox cake. It arrives on your table like a relic from another life—hand-labeled Tupperware, chipped floral plates, backyard block parties—but somehow manages to feel both nostalgic and slightly scandalous. Crisp cookies soften into clouds of lightly sweetened cream, layered with jam or mascarpone, until the whole thing collapses just enough to make slicing with a butter knife feel like a small act of rebellion. It’s no-bake, yes, but it’s also a canvas: a place to flirt with flavor, indulge in textures, and conjure a sliceable memory.

A Julia Child classic, remixed for fall

This year’s second-most popular recipe wasn’t just a dessert—it was an entrance into autumn itself: Apple Butter Clafoutis. It’s the kind of dish that sits in a shallow ceramic pie plate like a quiet revelation, apples sliced thin enough to hold their bite, bathed in a custard batter flecked with cinnamon, nutmeg, and a teasing pinch of allspice. Dollops of apple butter melt into the warm custard during baking, creating pockets of spiced fruit that taste like fall condensed into a single slice. The magic is in the balance: the apples retain texture, the batter wobbles softly in the center, and a dusting of powdered sugar or a swipe of whipped cream can be as minimal—or as indulgent—as you like.

A better pumpkin bread

Next up, a pumpkin loaf that refuses to be merely seasonal wallpaper: layered with cold coffee, cardamom, candied citrus and dark chocolate, it’s a little bit bakery, a little bit cozy kitchen alchemy. The batter is tender thanks to sour cream, the crumb flecked with spices that feel autumnal without being predictable. Dollops of candied citrus gleam like jewels, Turbinado sugar crowns the loaf with a satisfyingly crackly crust, and the coffee whispers beneath it all, cutting through sweetness and coaxing out the pumpkin’s earthy depth. Each slice balances warmth and brightness, nostalgia and nuance, proof that even the humblest loaf can taste like it’s been hanging around a chic test kitchen, built carefully from pantry tricks that feel secret and effortless.

Olive bar tomato soup

Now, a tomato soup that owes its charm to the humble olive bar: a velvety blend of roasted cherry tomatoes and sun-dried gems, bolstered by roasted red peppers, marinated garlic, and a finishing splash of cream. It’s the kind of soup that tastes like summer condensed into a bowl—umami-rich, lightly sweet, with a briny tang from feta cubes that cut through the richness without stealing the spotlight. Each ingredient, from blistered tomatoes to the brined treasures of the olive bar, is layered with intention, coaxing depth from pantry staples while keeping the cooking simple and approachable. The result is comforting yet unexpected: a bowl that’s part weekday dinner, part European café indulgence.

Nostalgic baked spaghetti

Baked spaghetti is a casserole that feels like home before you even take a bite: pasta folded with a rich meat sauce, a touch of eggs and cream to hold it all together, and a generous blanket of mozzarella and Parmesan, baked until bubbling and bronzed. It’s a dish both humble and indulgent, part Italian-American tradition, part Midwestern weeknight comfort, where fennel and basil lend aromatic depth and the meat-sauce mix keeps each forkful savory and layered.

Comforting chicken spaghetti

Another pasta, this time a chicken spaghetti smells like Sunday afternoons in the South: sweet onions softening in olive oil, bell peppers and celery faintly caramelizing, mushrooms releasing their earthy perfume. The chicken, shredded tender, mingles with spaghetti broken into thirds, while cream-of-mushroom soup pulls everything into a glossy, velvety tangle. Tomatoes are optional, but when included, they give the richness a little lift, a shimmer of acidity against the warm, cheesy backdrop. A hit of Worcestershire deepens the savoriness, and a dusting of cayenne on the finished dish offers a quiet jolt, just enough to make you notice it.

Bright, silky pasta al limone

For a punchier pasta, try al limone: a dish that’s all zip and silk, bright as spring sunlight on a windowsill. The butter and cheese coat each strand in glossy, velvety richness, while lemon juice and zest cut through with a clean, almost electric acidity. The starchy pasta water, slowly whisked in, binds it all into a sauce that clings and stretches, tugging at each bite with just enough tension to remind you that this is pasta, not soup. It’s lighter than some Italian-American standbys, but no less satisfying — the flavor comes forward with every twist of the fork, sharp and indulgent in equal measure, a little citrus perfume in every mouthful.

Buttery pull-apart bread

Next up: a buttery, savory pull-apart bread that’s equal parts comfort and showstopper. Think crescent dough wrapped around ribbons of honey ham and Swiss, each ball bathed in a poppy-seed-studded glaze of butter, Dijon, Worcestershire, and a hint of brown sugar, then baked until puffed, golden, and gleaming. As it emerges from the oven, the scent alone is enough to gather a crowd—melty cheese, warm ham, sweet-spicy butter all mingling in one irresistible aroma. Served warm, it invites the sort of casual, joyful eating that requires nothing more than your hands and a willingness to indulge: each pull reveals tender, sticky layers that taste like nostalgia and clever engineering all at once.

Zesty black bean salad

This black bean salad is a little marvel of contrast and crunch, a tangle of glossy beans, crisp cucumber, and jewel-toned tomatoes, flecked with celery and bell pepper, brightened by citrus zest and a scattering of fresh basil. The olive oil and balsamic meld everything into a glossy, lightly slick coating, while the oranges lend an unexpected pop of perfume that makes each bite feel simultaneously grounded and electric. It’s a salad that can sit in the fridge for days without losing its snap, yet it’s never inert: a forkful zings, a little sweet, a little tart, a little green, a little peppery.

A peach pie worth waiting all year for

This pie is the essence of mid-summer distilled: slices of peaches so soft and fragrant they seem to hum, piled into a crisp, buttery shell and crowned with a meringue that’s billowy and pale-gold, with peaks that glint like morning sunlight. Each forkful is a study in contrast—the peaches tender and juicy, the crust sturdy yet tender, the meringue airy yet just dense enough to melt into the fruit beneath. There’s a whisper of lemon or lime that brightens without shouting, and sugar that amplifies sweetness rather than dominating it, leaving the peach as the undeniable star.

Grown-up carrot cake

This carrot cake is deep and layered, a slow-burn kind of sweetness that lingers without shouting. The crumb is dense, almost fudgy, flecked with earthy carrot and toasted nuts that have been folded in and ground to underscore the cake’s warmth. Browned butter and brown sugar lend a molasses-tinged richness, while a drizzle of salted carrot caramel blurs the line between topping and filling, a glossy, amber ribbon that tastes like concentrated late-spring sun. Mascarpone frosting, lightly scented with cardamom and lemon, crowns the whole, airy yet substantial, a gentle counterpoint to the cake’s density. Scattered on top, golden raisins, shredded coconut, and chopped nuts lend texture and surprise—tiny bursts of crunch and chew, salt and sweetness in perfect harmony.

The perfect savory muffins

Finally, a muffin that feels like a quiet triumph of patience, experimentation, and a little alchemy. Soft, tender and just dense enough to hold its shape, these savory muffins are built on a base of flour, cornmeal, butter, oil and buttermilk — a formula so flexible it practically begs for riffing. Think onions and garlic for aroma, black pepper for a gentle bite, and the kind of golden edges that promise a satisfying crust.

The beauty of this base is its adaptability. From classic corn, cheddar, and bacon, to autumnal butternut squash with sage, to a “farmers market” mix of roasted vegetables, goat cheese, and onion jam, each muffin can be its own little experiment. They freeze beautifully, reheat like a dream, and feel like a thoughtful, quietly impressive start to any morning. Perfect with eggs, butter, or eaten straight from the tin, warm and still steaming, they’re the kind of breakfast that feels both homely and a little celebratory