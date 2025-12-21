Rapper Nicki Minaj joined Erika Kirk on stage for a conversation at Turning Point USA‘s AmericaFest on Sunday. The “Super Bass” artist lauded President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, saying the former “has given so many people hope.”

Kirk has taken over as CEO of the young conservative organization her late husband founded. Speaking to Minaj this weekend, she asked what prompted the Grammy-nominated rapper to get involved in politics.

“I just got tired of being pushed around,” she said.

Minaj has previously praised the administration for promoting the contested claim that Christians are facing religious persecution in Nigeria. She gushed when she was asked about the current administration on Sunday.

“I love both of them,” . she said. “I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president. I don’t know if he even knows this, but he’s given so many people hope.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Minaj attacked California Gov. Gavin Newsom. She has criticized the prominent Democrat over his support of transgender health care for minors. She read some of her Newsom-critical social media posts aloud to cheers from the crowd.

“Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Haha,” she said. “Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids. Not Gav.”

She also discouraged Newsom from running for the presidency.

“It only gets worse from here for you, buddy,” Minaj said. “It’s the end of the road for you, my love. Get on the nearest jet ski and let that beautiful hair blow in the wind. It will make you happier than this race that you will not win.”