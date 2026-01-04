Three sequels worth watching in 2026—and three to avoid at all costs

Quick! Turn on the news, you’ll want to see this. Movie producers, directors and studio executives are about to commence their annual lightning bottling ceremony — Tinseltown’s version of Groundhog Day. These fat-pocketed bigwigs must roam the Hollywood Hills peering up at the sky covered in storm clouds, hoping that they’ll catch the fateful electric spark in their glass vials. If they do manage to catch lightning in a bottle, it’s a sign that whatever useless film sequel they’re working on for the year ahead will be a critical and commercial success. But if they fail, it portends an epic flop. Needless to say, the team behind 2025’s “MEGAN 2.0” did not capture any lightning bolts during last year’s ceremony.

I’m kidding around, of course, but wouldn’t it be nice if the people who controlled such a large share of the cinema we watch had to make fools of themselves for our viewing pleasure? If they have such a low opinion of us — believing that the average viewer will happily consume any and all of the garbage sequels the industry pumps out year after year — we should have the chance to turn the tables and make them the laughing stocks. If the film business continues to prioritize sequels, franchises and existing intellectual property over original ideas, the least they can do is let us have a giggle when they take the wrong step and get fried by lightning while trying to catch it in a bottle once more.

In some ways, we can do just that — even if it’s not quite as fun as watching Ted Sarandos wander around in a thunderstorm. The filmgoing audience has much more power and taste than the typical executive thinks. We vote with our dollars and our opinions, and the modern movie lover is not afraid to express their thoughts. Take Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners”: a completely original screenplay that turned into a massive blockbuster hit, largely from organic word-of-mouth hype. While “Sinners” and similarly popular original films like “Weapons,” “KPop Demon Hunters” and “Marty Supreme” are still rare at the box office, the conversations surrounding them are inescapable and undeniable. Hollywood may just be catching up to what viewers want amid chronic sequel fatigue.

But in the meantime, the industry remains down with a wicked (pun intended) case of sequelitis. In 2026, there are second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh movies entering their respective franchise canons. While “Dune Part 3” makes some narrative sense, I can’t imagine a desperate need for “Scream 7” — especially since the studio fired the franchise’s new lead, Melissa Barrera, after she spoke up for Palestine. So which upcoming sequels will be worth your time and money? Below are six franchises with new movies coming out in 2026; three that you should seek out, and three that we could let fade entirely.

“The Devil Wears Prada 2”

I’m not sure I can think of a more fitting definition of the modern studio crowdpleaser than “The Devil Wears Prada.” David Frankel’s brilliantly adapted 2006 film is a classic in every sense; there is no aspect of “The Devil Wears Prada” that doesn’t hold up today. From the soundtrack’s mix of pop hits and little-known, chic electronic tunes, to Patricia Field’s sumptuous couture costuming — not to mention the stellar performances, lovely direction and clever writing. But all that pitch-perfect precision is why the long-brewing sequel, “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” is so nerve-racking. This is the perfect example of a studio’s aforementioned desire to capture lightning in a bottle twice. If the sequel is anything less than stellar, it stands to diminish the greatness of the original film just by association, becoming a “remember when they tried that?” asterisk on a truly special movie. But because the follow-up has been in development for so long, and because the print industry is in a much different state than it was 20 years ago, “The Devil Wears Prada 2” has the chance to do something surprisingly innovative. This is one sequel you can’t afford to miss in theaters, lest you incur Miranda Priestly’s infamous wrath.

Why you should see it: Though a healthy bit of skepticism never hurt anyone, “The Devil Wears Prada 2” has just enough promise to temper the worry of even the most intense fan of the first film. (Reader, that would be me.) Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are all back, with Frankel directing and a screenplay penned by Aline Brosh McKenna, who wrote the whip-smart original. But, and I ask this with all due respect, is it too late to give this sequel a more clever title?

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” is scheduled to hit theaters May 1, 2026.

“Focker-in-Law”

In 2000, “Meet the Parents” introduced us to the Byrnes family, led by Jack (Robert De Niro), the cranky, overprotective patriarch wary of his future son-in-law, Greg Focker (Ben Stiller). The film was an instant comic classic, taking in-law anxiety to new heights. But the sequels, 2004’s “Meet the Fockers” and 2010’s “Little Fockers,” failed to capture the first movie’s earnest misadventures, opting for schmaltzy slapstick and dirty jokes over witty situational humor. Twenty-six years after Jack and Greg first sparred, “Focker-in-Law” is set to rehash old squabbles. It’ll be a miracle if the fourth film in this unnecessary franchise can conjure anything more than chuckles with references to bits from past films, especially since this sequel is set to put Greg’s adult son, Henry (Skyler Gisondo), in his dad’s shoes.

Why you should let it fade: Nostalgia proved to be a dastardly curse with “Little Fockers,” a theatrical experience memorable only for how dry and tiresome its comic beats were. But Fock if I’m not curious to see Ariana Grande — who plays Henry’s girlfriend — exercise her comic chops in a major supporting role.

“Focker-in-Law” is scheduled to hit theaters November 25, 2026.

“Scary Movie 6”

Last October, I decided to make the perilous journey through all five “Scary Movie” films after realizing that I’d never seen a single one in its entirety — only a collection of well-known bits. To my surprise, despite some fantastic gags in each movie, only the first film is moderately salvageable. “Scary Movie” is a genuinely hilarious parody of horror tropes, while its sequels are merely decent clip packages, stitched together by increasingly weak narrative threads. No doubt this is due to the Wayans brothers — Keenan, Shawn and Marlon — largely departing the franchise after the second film, when the movies took a steep dive. But after an extensive hiatus, all three Wayans brothers are back, penning a new script that will lampoon the best and worst horror has had to offer in the 13 years since “Scary Movie 5.”

Why you should see it: You won’t get a bigger laugh than whatever Anna Faris and Regina Hall have planned for their bumbling characters, Cindy Campbell and Brenda Meeks. Whether you’re looking for stoner comedy or sincerely funny parody gags, “Scary Movie 6” promises something for everyone — as long as everyone is ready to bask in some grade-A stupidity.

“Scary Movie 6” is scheduled to hit theaters June 12, 2026.

“The Hunter Games: Sunrise on the Reaping”

It’s rare that an existing franchise ever needs a prequel. Typically, prequel films are gussied up with franchise callbacks and narrative dot-connecting to distract from the fact that they’re just as cash-grabby as any old sequel. But it’s even rarer that a franchise needs multiple prequels, as is the case with “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” a follow-up to 2023’s “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.” This time, audiences will be witness to the trauma that made Woody Harrelson’s Haymitch Abernathy into a grumpy alcoholic, some 24 years before the first “Hunger Games” film — oh, the joy. Granted, this prequel has a pretty impressive supporting cast in Elle Fanning, Kieran Culkin and Glenn Close going full Cruella-level camp. But any film that hinges on its cast to prop up a worn-out narrative should be approached with suspicion, if approached at all.

Why you should let it fade: Not even Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson returning for cameo spots will make this installment feel like much more than a bow-slinging retread. If you want to see bloodthirsty teens grappling with the rise of fascism, log onto the social media platform of your choice.

“The Hunter Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” is scheduled to hit theaters November 20, 2026.

“Ready or Not 2: Here I Come”

In 2019, the wickedly fun horror-comedy “Ready or Not” made hide-and-seek into a terrifying encounter with the occult — and made its star, Samara Weaving, the scream queen du jour. Though the film had a concrete ending, even the most cut-and-dry modest hits in the horror genre don’t stay dead for long. This year, “Ready or Not 2: Here I Come” will up the stakes, putting Weaving’s fierce fiancée Grace back in the line of fire. And though she’d rather die than play a deadly game again, Grace’s sister, Faith (Kathryn Newton), makes that resolution impossible when she’s thrown into the mix as an unexpected wild card who must try to survive alongside her sibling.

Why you should see it: Weaving and Newton are a perfectly cast pair of on-screen sisters, and devilish supporting characters played by Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Cronenberg will make this sequel a bloody good time for any horror fan. Plus, the title’s great — take that, “The Devil Wears Prada 2.”

“Ready or Not 2: Here I Come” is scheduled to hit theaters March 27, 2026.

“Toy Story 5”

Over the last 31 years, the toy cowboy Woody (Tom Hanks) and his extraterrestrial companion Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) have successfully dodged just about every horrible fate that could’ve befallen them. They escaped the evil clutches of the gross neighbor kid next door, fled a toy collector’s plastic prison and even avoided an incinerator in one scene that scarred countless children around the world. You’d think these toys would just accept their plastic immortality and find somewhere safe. But a toy’s duty to help kids — and Pixar’s obligation to milk nostalgia for every cent it’s worth — never ceases. After finding safe refuge in the care of a young girl named Bonnie, Woody, Buzz and Jessie (Joan Cusack) will contend with Bonnie’s new favorite toy: a tablet named Lilypad (Greta Lee), and the havoc that an electronic device has on a child’s malleable mind.

Why you should let it fade: While the film’s premise is novel and the franchise is known for its big swings, the very existence of “Toy Story 5” feels too hypocritical. How much can a film criticize big tech’s spell over children when the long-running “Toy Story” franchise is similarly designed to lure its audience into a stupor, and for increasingly diminishing returns.

“Toy Story 5” is scheduled to hit theaters June 19, 2026.