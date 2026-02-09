“Trump-hating degenerate”: Steve Bannon faces conservative wrath over Epstein ties

Former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon has found himself the target of intense criticism from fellow conservatives and MAGA influencers over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Bannon appears frequently in the Epstein files. Hundreds of emails and texts revealed in the recent document drops detail their relationship. Numerous photos show Bannon and Epstein together. Several files show that Bannon was taking advice from Epstein on political matters, as Epstein was working with Bannon to “rebuild” his own public image as “a philanthropist.”

Tech billionaire and former Trump adviser Elon Musk attacked Bannon in a social media post on Monday. Musk who is also facing scrutiny for his contact with Epstein, called Bannon “evil” while sharing a post about the Epstein files.

Musk’s post was one part of a larger conservative pile-on. Right-wing political operative Roger Stone said Musk was “right about Steve Bannon” in a post on X. Commentator and conspiracy theorist Dinesh D’Souza sarcastically called him a “man of the people,” referring to a purported documentary Bannon was undertaking on Epstein in 2019.

Start your day with essential news from Salon.

Sign up for our free morning newsletter, Crash Course.

Malaysian conservative influencer Ian Miles Cheong called Bannon “a fraudster of the highest order.”

“The fact that Steve Bannon was a Trump-hating degenerate and an ally who was trying to clear the ‘good name’ of Jeffrey Epstein through the production of a documentary is only the tip of [sic] filth-encrusted iceberg,” Cheong wrote on X.