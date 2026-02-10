FBI’s Patel shares photos of possible suspect in Guthrie case

FBI Director Kash Patel shared photos and videos of possible suspect in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie on Tuesday.

The newly released images show a masked person tampering with the front-door camera at Guthrie’s home on the day of her disappearance. The 84-year-old mother of “Today” host Savannah Guthrie has been missing for more than a week.

“Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors – including the removal of recording devices.” Patel wrote on X. “Working with our partners – as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance.”

New images in the search for Nancy Guthrie:



Local authorities noted that the elder Guthrie’s home had a camera by the front door, but said that she had not paid for a subscription that would allow the footage to be backed up. Patel said the videos were found in “residual data located in backend systems.”

Savannah Guthrie has spent the week publicly sharing messages pleading with both the public and her mother’s potential kidnappers. She said that her family were willing to pay a ransom for her mother’s safe return in a video shared earlier this week.

“We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her,” she said. “This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us and we will pay.”