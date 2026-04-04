Red Hot Chili Peppers gave us plenty to hate — and one song we can’t quit

Lyrical saint Nick Cave was more caustic — notoriously so — when he shared how he felt about these boys of California’s endless summer. “I’m forever near a stereo saying, ‘What the f**k is this garbage?’ And the answer is always the Red Hot Chili Peppers.”

And yet, a few Red Hot bangers manage to endlessly caravan in and out of lives because they’re in constant rotation on Jack FM and other adult contemporary radio stations: “Give It Away.” “Under the Bridge.” “Scar Tissue.” Maybe, if you’re lucky, you’ll be treated to their scorching cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Higher Ground.”

A dirty little truth about “feel-good” hits, down to the catchiest ditty, is that they’re rarely a band or an artist’s best work. What they are is addictive, catchy, energizing and undeniable. Musical tastes are subjective, but the feel-good hit plows through all barriers. You may personally find some of them terrible, but most are bearable and all are virtually inevitable. If you hear them while enjoying the beach or a barbecue, you may at least nod your head along to the rhythm if not pretend, for just a few moments, to be kind of into it.

“Can’t Stop,” the second single from the band’s Grammy-winning 2002 album “By the Way,” is their longest-charting hit. Since the Netflix debut of the documentary “The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel,” Forbes reports that “Can’t Stop” has been climbing the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. It isn’t on the U.S. Billboard 200, but it now ranks among the 200 most-heard singles globally.

Regarding “Our Brother, Hillel,” the Chili Peppers released a statement clarifying that it is not an official band documentary, although it functions as a close examination of their formative years as well as a tribute to their founding member, guitarist Hillel Slovak. Want more from culture than just the latest trend? The Swell highlights art made to last.

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Slovak died of a heroin overdose 14 years before the release of “By the Way,” in 1988. Even so, the film establishes how Slovak’s sound was and is the soul of the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ sound; John Frusciante, who joined the band after Slovak’s death, says in the film that his style is entirely informed by Slovak’s. That means Slovak, in his way, contributes his energy to “Can’t Stop,” helping it to embody the specific alchemy of the feel-good hit — a description culture snobs might write off as a pejorative, but is actually very difficult to achieve.

“Can’t Stop” starts with an uncharacteristically spare riff by Frusciante’s standards, and coupled with Chad Smith’s inerrant rhythm, we have the song’s spine. Together with Flea’s bass line, it creates a universally palatable sound that you don’t necessarily have to listen to closely to understand its positivity. This makes it a welcome passenger on lazy day trips or late-night drives, and a generally acceptable ambient addition to crowded good times.