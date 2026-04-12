“Who are you, me?”: Trump trashes Melania’s “insane” Epstein speech on “Saturday Night Live”

After a week off, Donald Trump kicked off “Saturday Night Live” again this week.

James Austin Johnson‘s take on the president ran through the headlines via a series of phone calls from the Oval Office, touching on Tiger Woods’ DUI arrest, the war in Iran and Melania Trump‘s bizarre speech about her lack of connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

In the latter phone call, the first lady — played by Chloe Fineman — floated the idea of the speech to an unsure President Trump.

“I decided I should do a big, random speech completely out of nowhere and say ‘I am not Epstein victim,'” she said. “Is that good?”

Johnson’s Trump gave his honest assessment.

“Darling, I gotta admit that sounds a little insane,” he said. “Who are you, me?”

The faux-first lady went on to tie her name to other scandals, saying she wanted to tell the world that she “in no way helped out the Gilgo Beach serial killer” and “barely partied with Diddy.”

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The president then called Pete Hegseth, played by Colin Jost, to discuss the Iran War.

“You probably heard that I want to start a draft again. Which is a great sign for the ceasefire,” he said. “We’re fighting millennial cringe by letting 40-year-olds join the military. Put that finger mustache to work pulling a trigger.”

Trump then updated Hegseth on the state of negotiations with Iran.

“After those Iranians spent 20 hours talking to JD [Vance], they said ‘Please, sir, just go back to bombing us,'” he shared.

Watch the sketch below via YouTube: