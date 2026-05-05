“Battlestar Galactica” had Cylons — We have AI

As I recall, the main problems nonbelievers had with “ Battlestar Galactica ” were tech-related: The cable network revival, which began as a miniseries, demoted its monocular Cylon Centurions to favor new Cylons that looked and behaved like us.

The first Cylon introduced, Number Six, was played by a fashion model named Tricia Helfer. You would think fanboys would have loved that switch-up, but nooooo. These geeks – a term I use lovingly, for the most part – protected the notion of canon as fiercely as their lunchbox collections. The original’s Cylons were the show’s answer to George Lucas ’ stormtroopers in “ Star Wars ,” only shinier, with sinister red lights roving back and forth where their eyes should be.

When “Battlestar Galactica” was introduced as a miniseries in 2003, America was still reeling from 9/11. Meanwhile, here was a drama about humans living in a galaxy far, far away, broadsided by an enemy they didn’t take seriously enough.

In the minds of some retrograde dweebs, representing these baddies with a woman who could play Barbie was sacrilege. But even they came around faster than the burgeoning class of prestige TV era viewers who couldn’t fathom that the new “Battlestar” could be as culturally resonant as, say, “The Sopranos” or “The Wire.”

Having said all that, many of us were instantly floored by Ronald Moore’s reinterpretation of ABC’s 1978 prime-time space saga, and still point to it as one of TV’s strongest political and social parables.

On Friday, May 1, “Battlestar Galactica” landed on Paramount+. It’s available on Pluto TV’s lineup as well, along with its feature-length prequel “The Plan.” Its spinoff prequel “Caprica” is also available on Paramount+. You might say the franchise’s return to streaming is overdue. I think it’s right on time.

Think about it: When “Battlestar Galactica” was introduced as a miniseries in 2003, America was still reeling from 9/11. Meanwhile, here was a drama about humans living in a galaxy far, far away, broadsided by an enemy they didn’t take seriously enough.

The Cylons are fundamentalist, monotheistic zealots who wipe out nearly all of humankind, making them apt representations of all kinds of real-world threats. When the series was on, the easiest parallel for audiences to make was al-Qaeda, the nominal justification for launching the Iraq War and a broader, unwinnable war on terror.

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Once again, America is embroiled in a war that is upending the world’s political order, this time with Iran – and now, the United States is the aggressor. Even if that hadn’t come to pass, other threats are already present in our lives. Much like the Cylons moved undetected among the 50 trillion citizens of the Twelve Colonies before annihilating all but around 48,000 survivors, artificial intelligence has evolved so quickly that it’s tough to discern what’s real on our screens and what isn’t. If you watched “Battlestar Galactica,” you’d know that was an actual paranoia human survivors had to contend with.

Models like Helfer’s Six always knew what they were; moreover, we were reminded at the top of each episode that they had a plan. Part of that plan involved awakening sleeper agents inserted amid the human population . . . including a trusted pilot fighting with the human resistance, Boomer (Grace Park).

As Earth’s societies rearrange around the AI race, and many of us use it without fully measuring its environmental and social cost, “Battlestar Galactica” gives us a lot to think about. The Twelve Colonies fall because the machines hacked all their systems. The only reason Galactica survives is that its commanding officer, William Adama (Edward James Olmos), refused to subject the ship to the fleet-wide networking upgrades that made every other ship vulnerable.

While the robots are certainly exciting – and, yes, sexy – it’s the human grit demonstrated by the likes of Adama and President Laura Roslin (Mary McDonnell) that keeps us emotionally invested. That, and the cocksure charisma of Katee Sackhoff’s Kara “Starbuck” Thrace. Spring savings are here! Support Salon’s bold journalism. Annual members save 58%