If you’re thinking about boarding a Delta flight on an empty stomach, think again. Especially if your journey is brief.

Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it will end its complimentary snack and beverage service on short-haul flights starting May 19. Service will no longer be provided to passengers seated in the economy cabin on flights of less than 350 miles. Passengers flying first class, however, will still be able to enjoy complimentary snacks and drinks, regardless of flight distance. It seems like asking for a free treat or two is simply too big a request now. You’ll need to pay up ahead of time if you’d like to indulge in a measly packet of Biscoff cookies or extra salty pretzels.

How very 2026 of Delta.

In separate statements to CBS News and The New York Times, a Delta spokesperson characterized the decision as an effort to “create a more consistent experience across our network.”

“Even on the small number of flights without beverage service, our crew will continue to be visible, available, and focused on caring for our customers, like they do on every flight,” Delta added.

About nine percent of Delta’s daily flights won’t offer food or beverage services once the change goes into effect, the spokesperson told the Times. Impacted routes include flights from Los Angeles to San Francisco (under 340 miles), New York to Boston (under 300 miles) and Atlanta to Charlotte (also under 300 miles).

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Delta is adding full snack and beverage service for Delta Comfort and Delta Main passengers on flights of 350 miles or more. The airline told the Times that this means a larger total number of flights would ultimately have beverage and snack service.

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The recent move underscores differences in the service offered by Delta versus other major domestic carriers. American Airlines provides complimentary snacks and non-alcoholic beverages to passengers on flights over 250 miles. Southwest Airlines’ service is similar, offering free food and drinks to passengers on flights over 251 miles. United Airlines gives free nonalcoholic drinks on all flights and free snacks on flights over 300 miles.

Soaring jet fuel prices following the Iran war have also led airlines to hike up fares, increase baggage fees and reduce flight capacity right before peak travel season. Meanwhile, on May 2, Spirit Airlines abruptly shut down all its operations, citing financial losses and the high cost of fuel.