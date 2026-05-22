6 smart ways to use ground chicken

There is a very specific kind of disappointment that comes with cooking chicken. You spend too much money on a pack of chicken breasts. You slice it the wrong way and, instead of a tender, juicy bite, you’re left gnawing on something that tastes like a rubber band. You overcook it by two minutes, or cut into it after 30 minutes in the oven only to find the center still raw and pink. Maybe you get grossed out handling meat (I don’t blame you). And don’t even get me started on the trimming, cutting and cleanup afterward. You try to do everything right, and somehow still end up with something a little dry, a little chewy, a little off.

Ground chicken skips all of that.

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It’s not glamorous. It doesn’t have the same aspirational energy as a perfectly seared breast or a golden, crispy thigh. But it is one of the most useful things you can keep in your fridge: affordable, basically already prepped and flexible enough to become almost anything, depending on what you’re in the mood for.

These are the ways I use it most, especially on nights when I want something that feels like a real meal but requires very little time, energy or effort.

1. The TikTok recipe that actually changed my life

If you’ve spent any time on TikTok lately, you’ve probably seen these: ground chicken pressed thin, seasoned, and baked or air-fried until crisp at the edges. “Chicken chips” is a slightly misleading name. They’re not exactly chips, but the appeal is immediate once you try them.

Take ground chicken, flatten it into a thin layer (on parchment or directly in an air fryer basket), season aggressively — salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika — and cook until it firms up and gets lightly crisp.

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What you’re left with is somewhere between a cracker and a cutlet. You can break it into pieces and dip it, use it as a base for toppings, or just eat it straight, standing over the counter.

It’s simple, a little weird, and surprisingly satisfying — the kind of thing that feels like you discovered a loophole. I’ve seen people eat chicken chips with guacamole, Caesar salad, spinach artichoke dip, really anything you can imagine or are in the mood for. This is such an easy way to make your dinner or snack-time a little more interesting and bring that added protein boost.

2. The breakfast biscuits for busy mornings

There is a version of you who meal preps breakfast. Maybe you need to squint to see it right now, but after I give you this egg “biscuit” recipe, you’ll be running to the kitchen and that image will become much clearer.

Instead of starting with a traditional biscuit dough, you build something similar out of what you already have: ground chicken, lots of eggs, a bit of flour, shredded cheese, maybe chopped herbs if you’re feeling ambitious. Mix it together, portion it out, and bake until set.

The result isn’t a classic biscuit. It’s softer, more savory, a little more substantial, but still gives the homestyle feel and comfort of a biscuit in the morning. It’s something you can make ahead, keep in the fridge, and grab on your way out the door. Warm it up, eat it cold, add hot sauce—whatever works.

I’ve made these a dozen different ways: cheddar and chive, goat cheese and red pepper, pizza-inspired, spinach and feta. Really whatever you have on hand (or whatever’s about to go bad) throw it into the biscuit base and you’re golden. It turns breakfast into something you don’t have to think about, which, for someone like me who’s always rushing out the door, is the goal.

3. The smash tacos that make you feel like a professional

Smash tacos are one of those techniques that look impressive but are, in practice, very forgiving.

Spread a thin layer of ground chicken directly onto a tortilla, press it down, and cook it chicken-side down in a hot pan. The meat browns, the tortilla crisps, and when you flip it, everything holds together like it was always meant to.

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From there, you can take it in a lot of directions. A chicken parmesan version — marinara, mozzarella, maybe a little basil — feels like the most dramatic. But it works just as well with buffalo sauce, Caesar-style toppings, or something more traditional with salsa and lime.

It’s great for dinner parties or a casual happy hour snack and will have everyone thinking you paid for catering. Move over Martha Stewart, there’s a new sheriff in town!

4. Air fryer nuggets

This is probably the most reliable way I use ground chicken, and the one I come back to when I have absolutely no interest in figuring out dinner.

Mix the chicken with salt, pepper, and whatever spices you like. Add some breadcrumbs if you want a little more crunch and substance. Form it into small nuggets — or don’t even worry too much about shape — and cook them in the air fryer until they’re golden and cooked through.

That’s it.

From there, it’s just about the sauce. Barbecue, honey mustard, buffalo, something store-bought, something you stir together in a bowl. It’s low effort, low cleanup, and consistently good. If you’re feeling fancy, cut a potato into thin strips and throw them in with the chicken. Now you have nuggets and fries.

Sometimes the goal isn’t to be creative. It’s just to be done.

5. The “deconstructed dumpling” bowl

There are nights when dumplings sound perfect but the idea of folding them feels impossible and you’re too tired (or too close to the end of the month) for delivery. This is the workaround.

Cook ground chicken in a pan with garlic, ginger, and soy sauce. Add shredded cabbage or whatever vegetables you have, let everything soften, and finish with a drizzle of sesame oil or chili crisp.

Serve it over rice or eat it as-is. It has all the flavors of a dumpling filling, none of the assembly.

It’s fast, deeply savory, and exactly the kind of thing you make when you want comfort without the extra steps.

6. The high-protein shakshuka-ish situation

When all else fails, there’s the skillet.

Sauté onions and garlic in olive oil, add ground chicken and cook until almost browned, then pour in tomato sauce and let everything simmer. Crack a few eggs on top, cover, and cook until the whites are set and the yolks are however you like them.

It’s similar to a shakshuka, but not close enough to call it by the same name. This is the breakfast I make when I really want to impress my guests. It’s warm, filling, and made almost entirely from things you already have. For a little extra flair toast some baguette wedges to dip into the savory mixture.

There’s a version of cooking that’s aspirational—carefully planned, beautifully executed, a little bit performative. And then there’s the version most of us actually live in: weeknights, limited energy, a fridge full of ingredients that need to be used.

Ground chicken fits neatly into that second category.

It removes friction. It meets you where you are. It turns “I don’t feel like cooking” into something that still resembles a meal. Most of the work is done for you. Just grab your spices, turn on the stove, and let your cravings guide what you make.