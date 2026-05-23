What in the world is Man Cereal?

You’ve heard of Girl Dinner and Boy Kibble. Now, get ready for what we can only hope is the final boss of gendered eating: Man Cereal.

Before you ask, no, it’s not a joke. It’s actually a very real — and completely serious — food product, unfortunately.

Not much explanation is needed to tell you what Man Cereal is exactly. Launched in 2025, it’s a breakfast cereal made for men, although “it’s not off-limits to anyone — women can (and do) eat it too,” the brand specifies on its official website. What makes Man Cereal so great, at least according to its founders, is its nutritional profile: high in protein, high in creatine, no seed oils, no added sugar or sugar alcohols, no artificial flavors or colors, low-carb and gluten-free. In addition to getting swole AF, those who scarf down a bowl of this cereal can enjoy a boost in energy, better recovery, stronger bone health and enhanced cognitive function. Man Cereal markets itself as the breakfast of champions for so-called health-conscious gym bros whose only understanding of functional eating is the far-right slop they consume online.

Indeed, it’s hard not to compare the cereal’s entire branding to the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) agenda. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has incessantly bashed seed oils (or “vegetable oils”), claiming they are poisoning Americans and contributing to the obesity crisis. He’s also endorsed drinking raw milk, cutting added sugar and consuming more creatine, which is a natural compound that our muscles use as a source of energy. In fact, creatine-filled swag bags, complete with beef tallow potato chips, were reportedly given to attendees at the Official MAHA Summit in November.

Related The big problem with those viral tiny snack tins

It’s important to note that many of RFK Jr.’s claims are rooted in pseudoscience — dieticians and researchers alike have criticized the entire movement, citing a lack of evidence-based scientific research. And yet, Man Cereal hails itself as “science-backed cereal.” A closer look at the cereal’s ingredients list reveals a few glaring inconsistencies. To start, each box contains sunflower lecithin, which is extracted from sunflower oil, a seed oil. There are natural flavors that technically go against the cereal’s “no B.S.” promise. And there’s sugar, namely coconut sugar, in the Salted Fudge and Cinnamon flavors, despite the no-added-sugar label.

The absurdity continues. One cup of Man Cereal has an astounding seven grams of saturated fat. “To put that in perspective, a 6-ounce top sirloin steak has around 6 grams of saturated fat,” explains Michelle Albanes-Davis in her own takedown of the cereal. “A [full] steak has less saturated fat than a small bowl of this cereal.”

I wouldn’t be surprised if Man Cereal were unaware of its own political implications (because let’s be real, food is inherently political). But in an attempt to make a cereal for men, the brand has created something arguably more heinous: Manosphere cereal. Don’t be a soy boy and instead, “add some balls to your breakfast,” Man Cereal demands.

In a TikTok video advertising the cereal, Man Cereal makes jabs at Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, alleging that the bland cereal was invented as a “million-dollar masturbation cure-all” and to “help young men everywhere practice semen retention.”

“Luckily, cereal recently got its balls back,” the video continues. “I’m cranking my hog right now just thinking about that Salted Fudge flavor,” our narrator says gleefully as he mimes jerking off. Gross.

Want more great food writing and recipes? Sign up for Salon’s free food newsletter, The Bite.

For a brand that so strongly embraces virility, Man Cereal describes its individual flavors in the most unsexy way possible. But it makes sense, because hyper-masculinity is unsexy — and advocating for it only reveals just how corny it really is. To give a few examples, Salted Fudge is described as “classic, decadent & dominating,” while Maple Bacon is touted as “sweet, smoky & sigma.” It’s as if Man Cereal wants us to laugh at it. Remember, though, it’s totally not a joke.

As for aesthetics, the soulless-looking cereal boxes lack any color, because color must be for sissies, I guess. And the font is exclusively sans-serif, because serif fonts with their decorative strokes must also be for sissies.

My final complaint about Man Cereal is the price. A single 7.4-ounce box (mind you, a standard cereal box is typically between 12 and 18 ounces) costs nearly $20. A pack of three is available for $58, while a pack of six is available for $116.

If there’s anything I’ve learned about the recent influx of food trends and niche products, it’s that they’re bizarre — and getting more concerning. I’m not sure what’s next after Man Cereal. Until then, I’ll just have to wait with bated breath.