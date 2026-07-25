Summer, a season of good eats and fresh produce, has been tainted by a rampant parasitic outbreak that’s made us all scared to indulge in a generous plate of Caesar salad.

Within a few short weeks, an ongoing outbreak of Cyclospora, a foodborne parasite that can contaminate raw fruits and vegetables — and lead to several unpleasant gastrointestinal symptoms — has fueled a nationwide panic. Bagged salad mixes and kits, which have been linked to previous outbreaks in the United States and Canada, were suddenly a no-go. Same with precut or packaged lettuce, fresh cilantro, fresh basil, raspberries, snow peas and green onions.

As the number of reported infections continued to rise and fears over our favorite seasonal eats reached a fever pitch, the exact source of the outbreak remained a mystery.

That’s until last Thursday.

A culprit had been named: shredded iceberg lettuce grown by Taylor Farms, the pro-Trump produce supplier, and served at Taco Bell, the Washington Post reported on July 16. A recall was promptly issued the following day. The outbreak was soon coming to an end — or so it seemed.

Then came more confusion. Just two days later, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) retracted its initial finding that a lettuce sample from Taylor Farms de Mexico tested positive for Cyclospora, classifying it as a false positive. The FDA, however, doubled down on the severity of the investigation, saying in an X post that the false positive doesn’t change “the overwhelming epidemiological data supporting the current voluntary recall by Taylor Farms.”

As it stands, the exact source of the outbreak remains largely unclear. And while lettuce shouldn’t be given up entirely, experts are advising to consume it with caution.

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Now may not be the time to whip up your favorite cold salads or overload on the “L” in your BLTs. But fret not, because lettuce can still be enjoyed to its fullest when cooked. And it’s actually really delicious.

From Nigella Lawson’s riff on a Caesar salad to creamy lettuce soup, here are a few ways to cook and enjoy a produce item that’s typically eaten cold and raw.

Grilled Caesar salad

Summer also happens to be peak grilling season. While you’re grilling meats and corn on the cob, throw on a few romaine hearts (washed) and make a grilled Caesar salad as a delicious appetizer.

Courtesy of Loves Food Loves to Eat and shared by Food52, this recipe serves two when eaten as a meal and four to six when enjoyed as a side. To start, whisk together Parmesan, lemon juice, oil, mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, salt and pepper. Cut the romaine heart(s) in half lengthwise, along with half of a baguette, and char them both on the grill over medium to medium-high heat. On a large dining plate, serve the romaine hearts whole alongside the bread. Finish with the homemade dressing and more parm.

Nigella’s riff on a Caesar salad

On the theme of Caesar salad, Nigella Lawson’s controversial recipe — which was criticized by fans and culinary professionals more than a decade ago — has earned its redemption by being timely, useful and effortless.

Unlike grilled Caesar salad, Lawson’s riff on a classic is essentially baked lettuce. A romaine heart (cut in half lengthwise) is first coated in olive oil, grated garlic and chopped anchovy fillets before going into the oven. It’s then taken out, seasoned with lemon zest and juice and baked once more. The finishing touch is shaved parm.

Sure, some may call it crazy or far-fetched. But during these trying times, Lawson’s revamped Caesar salad is pure genius.

Petits pois à la française

Lawson marries frozen peas and shredded Little Gem lettuce in her version of petits pois à la française, or French-style peas. The lettuce is cooked with buttery garlicky scallions and, once wilted, frozen peas and hot chicken stock. It’s then left to simmer and soak up all those flavors.

The finished dish is beautifully green, tender and, yes, gentle on your stomach.

Creamy lettuce soup

Almost anything can be made into a soup — even fresh, chopped lettuce. Epicurious’ recipe for a delicious summertime lettuce soup seasons, boils and purées a whole head of lettuce, including both the leaves and ribs, coarsely chopped.

The soup is built in a four-to five-qt. heavy pot and starts with chopped onions, scallions, leeks (or shallots) and a chopped garlic clove. Everything is cooked with unsalted butter, then seasoned with ground coriander, kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Peeled russet potatoes, lettuce and three cups of water are then thrown into the mix, boiled and, finally, simmered.

A blender is used to purée the soup in batches before it’s simmered one last time and finished with more butter, salt and pepper.

Enjoy the soup as is, hot or cold. As for toppings, finish each bowl with a drizzle of olive oil or a dollop of Greek yogurt if you’re craving protein.

Cooked iceberg lettuce works excellently in this soup, the recipe notes. You can also add depth and variety to your soup by adding any salad greens, like arugula, spinach, kale, or watercress.

An iceberg and a romaine stir-fry

Similar to other leafy greens, lettuce leaves can be tossed, stirred and cooked in hot oil. In fact, stir-fried lettuce is a beloved dish in Chinese culture, often eaten for good luck during Lunar New Year. In Cantonese and Mandarin, the word for lettuce (“saang choy” and “sheng cai,” respectively) sounds similar to “growing wealth,” according to The New York Times.

Hetty Lui McKinnon’s recipe calls for a head of iceberg lettuce, stir-fried, then topped with crispy garlic and a fried egg and served over a warm bowl of rice. There’s also plenty of ginger and soy sauce, sesame oil and vegetarian stir-fry/oyster sauce.

There’s also Claire Saffitz’s recipe for a beef and romaine stir-fry, which combines cooked scallions and ginger and a head of romaine (sliced crosswise into 2-inch pieces), seasoned with a pinch of salt, in a large, hot skillet. The lettuce mixture is later cooked alongside short ribs (which have been prepped with cornstarch, red pepper flakes, salt and soy sauce) and a simple sauce made with vinegar, wine and soy sauce.

Coconut milk braised lettuce

Inspired by traditional Indian cooking and Southeast Asian flavors, this Food52 recipe bathes and simmers sautéed heads of romaine in a delicious mixture of gingery coconut milk, fresh lime juice and fish sauce. The cooked lettuce is then topped with fragrant crushed peppercorns and minced garlic, both cooked together in ghee over medium-high heat.