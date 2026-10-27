Nicki Minaj’s MAGA turn has more to do with Cardi B than Trump

Not all hip-hop feuds are alike. If you’re a lifetime subscriber to the culture, this doesn’t need explaining. If you can’t tell Nicki Minaj and Cardi B apart — and I’ve met enough folks to know there are plenty of y’all out there — last week’s events may have confused you.

I get it: Both dominated social media recently, albeit for very different reasons. Cardi B’s NPR Tiny Desk Concert debut on Monday, Oct. 19, became one of those “break the internet” cultural salvos that rippled across our feeds for days. Backed by a live band led by Emmy-winning producer and musical director Adam Blackstone, the rapper performed a tight setlist that included hits like “Bodak Yellow” and an emotional rendition of “Man of Your Word.”

The following Sunday, Minaj, perhaps answering the call of Donald Trump’s glute-gawking tour, flew with the president on Air Force One to a rally in Port Huron, Michigan. Minaj led the crowd in a chant of “We love Trump,” which had about as much rhythmic flow as people who clap on the ones and threes can handle.

One event may not seem related to another unless you know the two hip-hop stars represent opposing sides in a spiteful cold war that’s dragged on since 2017. This carpaccio of beefs tends to heat up whenever one steps into the spotlight, so you can’t help but wonder whether Minaj would have flocked to Trump if not for Cardi’s grand cultural moment.

When Minaj was in her stride, she earned the moniker “Queen of Rap.” Cardi, however, became the first woman in history to win the Grammy Award for best rap album as a solo artist. Minaj was a judge on the 12th season of “American Idol.” Cardi B has partnered on tracks with a variety of popular artists, including Megan Thee Stallion.

While Minaj has more studio albums, Cardi B is a prolific hitmaker known for her metrical prowess and a kind of braggadocio that’s hard to beat. Some of her hardest-hitting lyrics also make people wonder if she’s speaking to anyone in particular. Take this line from Cardi’s newest track “Don’t Chart,” her contribution to “Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album”: “First thing first, ho, know your part/ Act like an old-a** whip and don’t start.” That’s fire, the kind that makes you want to cozy up under a blanket with your favorite mug of tea. And spill.

(Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The one thing Americans love more than a celebrity feud is taking sides and declaring a victor after each round, even if the opponents don’t realize they’re being pitted against each other. The ‘90s East Coast-West Coast rivalry was manufactured by competing record labels and claimed the lives of two of hip-hop’s all-time greats, but fans still declared allegiance to one side or the other.

Only much later did some people recognize that such parasocial loyalty led them to back a violent criminal currently serving prison time, Suge Knight, and Sean Combs, who used his friend’s murder as a springboard to fame, has been accused of multiple rapes and sex trafficking and is also doing time.

Team Drake versus Team Kendrick Lamar emerged from the former poking at the latter until Lamar smacked Drake down in his diss track “Not Like Us.” After it became a hit, Lamar swept up multiple Grammys as if they popped out of the Canadian rapper like coins flying from a “Mario Kart” loser.

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The Cardi B-Minaj rivalry is different. Cardi is just the latest high-profile woman Minaj has gone after over the years, having previously picked fights with Mariah Carey, Lil’ Kim and Remy Ma. But her Cardi vendetta is more famous in no small part because of Minaj’s public MAGA turn. As Minaj told Time magazine earlier this year, she’s long harbored conservative views but didn’t feel comfortable expressing them for fear of alienating her fans. Then, in 2025, she made anti-trans statements and sat down for a chat with Erika Kirk at a Turning Point USA conference. In early 2026, she appeared at a U.S. Treasury event, declaring herself Trump’s No. 1 fan.

She has plenty of competition for that title in Trump’s inner circle. Still, right now, that pledge of allegiance gives White House communications director Steven Cheung’s Sunday video post a level of credence we wouldn’t otherwise take seriously. “Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!” Cheung said on X.

Between that and Trump’s callout from the rally podium praising Minaj’s backside – “By the way, I looked at one hell of a beautiful a** before… Nicki Minaj. That’s hard to miss!” – recent events have led to frenzied discussion as to whether Cheung was joking. One can’t rule anything out in a presidency willed into existence by punchlines and enraged laughter at visions of liberal tears. Minaj meets several of the president’s main qualifications for such a front-facing role: she’s famous, sycophantic, and apparently devoid of self-respect.

Questions remain about whether the performer, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, has secured citizenship yet, but that hasn’t stopped her from advocating for legislation requiring Americans to show ID to vote.

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Plus, after Katie Zacharia’s calamitous five-day stint in that job, it’s hard to imagine Minaj doing worse. In fact, I can’t think of a better way for Trump to show his open disdain for journalists than to put the “Starships” singer in front of the press corps, then sit back and watch the Barbz, as her toxic fandom is known, go to work harassing any reporter who asks tough questions.

In contrast, Cardi B is a history buff fascinated by Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s presidency and the lasting impact of Eleanor Roosevelt. In a 2023 Hot Ones episode, she said she’s obsessed with learning about wars. Cardi was also one of many performers who appeared on the campaign trail in support of Kamala Harris and has gone on record with her feelings about Trump.

More recently, the New Yorker has thrown her weight behind local issues like New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s universal child care program.

Nothing was overtly political about her Tiny Desk appearance other than what some might read into the details. Blackstone, for instance, bills himself as Minaj’s musical director, but it’s been a while since the Harajuku Barbie dropped a new track. (Her last studio album came out in 2023.) Cardi had her choice of backing talent. She picked him. Fascinating, no?

We can’t discount the identity politics at work here either. Cardi B proudly flaunts her sexual agency and power but never allows anyone to denigrate her for that. Meanwhile, Minaj’s willingness to showcase her rump for the pleasure of Trump’s followers is disturbing, generally and specifically. Trump and MAGA have a long history of insulting Black women’s appearance, intelligence and abilities. Of course, that never kept Stacey Dash, Omarosa Manigault Newman or his one-time sidekicks Diamond & Silk from supporting his first presidency.

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But Minaj’s twirl for Trump differs from his fixation on the physiques of Ohio Republican Sen. Jon Husted or Kentucky congressional candidate Ed Gallrein. Weird as those instances are, they aren’t attached to a history of objectifying Black bodies dating back to slavery.

On Monday’s edition of “The Breakfast Club,” host Charlamagne Tha God wondered whether Minaj is content to trade her legacy of demanding respect in proximity to power. “If a Black executive told her to stand up and show her body and spin around, she’d go crazy,” he said, later adding, “I just don’t want her to think just because she got a seat at the table, she’s not also on the menu.”

Whatever the case may be, it sure looks like Minaj is willing to sacrifice her dignity to get back on somebody’s stage. Meanwhile, Cardi’s career campaign keeps chugging along fiercely. “I can name this song, ‘Don’t Chart, it’s gon’ chart,” she brags on her new track, making it clear how much respect she’s earned and that anything less is unacceptable. That’s the side I’m backing.