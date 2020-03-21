One of simple joys about cooking soup at home — aside from the pleasure of serving up warm bowls of nourishment — is that clean-up is a breeze. Whether you're making your recipe in a soup pot, slow cooker or Instant Pot, you have exactly one pot to wash every single time. And it's easy to double any recipe and store an extra batch in the freezer for a rainy day, saving your kitchen from another round of cleaning up in the future.

If you're cooking at home this weekend, try making one of these six soup recipes from Salon Food, which are suitable and fun for all skill levels. Each recipe makes a great family dinner, or a solid meal prep for the week ahead for parties of one or two.

1. One-Pot Minestrone Soup

This easy-to-make minestrone soup, which has just two instructions to follow, comes from Dorothy Shank in Sterling, Ill. It was published in "Fix-It and Forget-It Healthy One-Pot Meals: 75 Super Easy Slow Cooker Favorites" by Hope Comerford. For best results, top individual servings of this traditional Italian soup with freshly grated Parmesan cheese.

2. Tortilla Soup

"I usually keep this soup on the simple side, using chicken, queso-blanco, cilantro, and tortilla a garnishes, but you can be creative and go crazy with all of the extra stuff you can put in the soup: avocados, sour cream, or more cheese," writes Leticia Moreinos Schwartz in an excerpt from her "Latin Superfoods" cookbook. "You can serve the side dishes in small bowls and people can add whatever they want to the soup. It's a fun dish to eat!"

3. Tomato Basil Soup

This recipe for tomato basil soup, which cooks in 25 minutes, comes from Barbara Kuhns, Millersburg, Ohio. It was published in "Super Easy Soups and Stews: 100 Soups, Stews, Broths, Chilis, Chowders, and More!" by Abigail Gehring. Start by melting an entire stick of salted butter in your soup pot, and don't forget to freeze an extra batch for a cold day.

4. Butternut Squash Soup

"This chilly-night favorite is smooth, creamy, and just a little bit sweet," writes Johanna Reagan in this excerpt from her "Bone Broth Miracle Diet Instant Pot Cookbook." "How quickly it cooks in your Instant Pot is also pretty sweet! If you need to speed the preparation, look for pre-chopped butternut squash, available in the refrigerated produce section of many grocery stores."

5. Chicken Taco Soup

It only takes 25 minutes to finish your prep work to make this flavorful soup. Don't forget to top a bowl with crushed tortilla chips and grated cheese. This recipe comes from "Super Easy Soups and Stews: 100 Soups, Stews, Broths, Chilis, Chowders, and More!" Edited by Abigail R. Gehring, the cookbook offers 100 ridiculously easy recipes for all your favorite soups, stews, chilies, chowders and more.

6. Carrot Soup with Ginger

Author Ulrika Davidsson promises that "you'll pack a lot of color and flavor in this easy-to-prepare soup." The popular Swedish nutrition and health coach is the author of "Green Kickstarts!: Metabolism Boosters for Detox and Weight Loss."