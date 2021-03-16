These easy-to-make St. Patrick's Day cookies taste like an Irish coffee — and they're festive, too

On St. Patrick's Day, the spotlight is often on what's inside your cup. Our Oracle Pour and Quick & Dirty columnists have blessed us with two creative new ways to enjoy Jameson: a five-ingredient Irish Mule and a boozy take on a Shamrock Shake. But this is my annual reminder to think outside of the glass, because there's no better way to enjoy your favorite Irish spirits than in baked goods.

Each March, you'll inevitably find Baileys Shamrock Cookies in my home kitchen. This twist on a classic sandwich cookie from pastry chef Meghan McGarry draws on the flavors of an Irish coffee, but it packs an even bigger bite. Irish whiskey goes into the cookie batter and the espresso filling for a true one-two flavor punch.

"I paired Irish whiskey and coffee together, because they're the ultimate power couple," McGarry told Salon Food last year. "The Baileys floating through the cookie is very delicate, and in the filling is the espresso for an extra shot of flavor that beautifully cuts through the sweetness."

You can bake these cookies ahead of time, so you're ready to roll as soon as it's time to get the party started. To make the spiked buttercream filling, combine unsalted Irish butter, powdered sugar, Irish cream liquor and espresso powder in a stand mixer. Finally, assemble your "sandwiches" by piping along the outer edges of the shamrock cookies and pulling a piping bag toward the center of each shape.

Once assembled, it's time to decorate! McGarry loves to dip the ends of her cookie sandwiches into a dark chocolate ganache and festive sprinkles. If you can't find a St. Patrick's Day mix in your grocery store, choose rainbow sprinkles for an added pop of color. If you want to keep things simple, you can always enjoy these cookies plain. Trust me, they're practically perfect in every way.

Recipe: Baileys Shamrock Cookies

More classic dessert makeovers from the pastry chef:

