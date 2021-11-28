Martha Stewart’s chocolate-and-pear pie is a seasonal must-try for brownie lovers

If we've learned anything about the cult-favorite cronuts — the love child of a croissant and donut — and brookies — another love child, now between a brownie and cookie — it's that desserts are so much better when two signature recipes are meshed into one. That means double the sugar and chocolate and more servings of our favorite confectionary ingredients. After all, life is too short to restrict yourself of such indulgences and baked luxuries. So, why enjoy just one dessert when you can savor two at the same time?

To help satisfy our cravings and stir up some much-needed baking inspiration for the holiday season, Martha Stewart recently shared her fool-proof recipe for a decadent chocolate-and-pear pie. Her sweet concoction touts a fudgy brownie filling that's encased in warm pie dough and topped off with sliced pears and candied ginger. Stewart recommends this brownie-pie hybrid for all the brownie lovers in our lives — seriously, this sophisticated delight is beckoning to earn its rightful spot on the family dinner table.

Start by preheating your oven to 350°F and whisking together butter, egg yolk, sugar and salt in a large mixing bowl. Once the mixture is airy, stir in the flour and knead to make a soft dough for the pie crust. Press the dough into a standard 9-inch pie dish and refrigerate until firm.

For the filling, whisk together more butter, sugar, eggs, egg white, vanilla, salt, cinnamon and cocoa until thick and glossy. Add in the flour, chopped baking chocolate and candied ginger. Then, slice the peeled pears before tossing them with lemon juice to prevent browning. Arrange a few of the slices in a single layer on the bottom of the chilled pie crust.

Pour the brownie batter into the crust and decorate the top with more pear halves before baking. The dessert is ready when it flaunts a wobbly center with well-done edges.

After the pie has cooled, serve it warm and à la mode with a scoop (or two) of vanilla ice cream or a dollop (or two) of fresh whipped cream. For an extra comforting touch, enjoy with a piping shot of espresso or a warm mug of homemade hot cocoa. Full recipe here.

