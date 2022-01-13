Kanye West is a suspect for allegedly punching a fan as video emerges of him yelling outside LA club

Kanye West has been named as a suspect in a criminal battery incident for allegedly punching a fan early Thursday morning, according to reports from TMZ and Variety.

Per law enforcement sources cited by TMZ, the rapper and YEEZY fashion designer was involved in a physical argument and allegedly pushed and punched a male fan who asked for an autograph. According to LAPD spokesperson Redina Puentes, the incident took place around three in the morning outside of Soho Warehouse, a members-only club located in downtown Los Angeles.

In a video obtained by TMZ, an enraged West can be heard yelling, "Did y'all say that or not? Did y'all say that or not?" "Cuz that's what happened right f***ing now."

At this time, West has not been arrested. The case is currently being investigated as a misdemeanor battery crime, which carries a maximum jail sentence of six months according to TMZ's police sources.

Earlier in the evening, West was partying at Delilah nightclub in West Hollywood with actor Julia Fox, the report added. West later left the club alone while Fox remained.

In April, West is slated to headline the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, alongside Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, and Swedish House Mafia. And on Monday, West debuted new hoodies for his YEEZY Gap line in a two-and-a-half minute long music video for "Heaven and Hell," a track off of his recent album "Donda."

