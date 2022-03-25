J.K. Rowling is once again linked to something terrible

When your name is on the tip of the tongue of the most detested man in the current news cycle, it may be time to conduct a personal inventory. Author J.K. Rowling, best known for being the author of the beloved "Harry Potter" book series, and also for being a Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist, otherwise known as a TERF, was mentioned by Putin during a recent broadcast.

During the televised meeting on Friday, Putin made a comparison between the treatment of Russian political figures and that of Rowling stating that, according to the popular mindset, both fall under the category of "cancelled."

"Not so long ago, the children's writer J.K. Rowling was also cancelled because she ... did not please the fans of so-called gender freedoms," Putin said during the broadcast. "Today they are trying to cancel a whole thousand-year culture, our people," he added. "I am talking about the gradual discrimination against everything linked to Russia."

Rowling, likely desperate to find her way back to a realm in which she's viewed in a positive light again, fired back against Putin's statement in an effort to distance herself saying via Twitter "Critiques of Western cancel culture are possibly not best made by those currently slaughtering civilians for the crime of resistance, or who jail and poison their critics."

The responses to Putin's mention of Rowling, and Rowling's statement in return, were thematically unanimous.

