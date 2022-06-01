A genius sheet pan trick that will forever change how you make ribs

In "Bibi's Gulf Coast Kitchen," columnist Bibi Hutchings takes you on a culinary journey across the coastal south. Come for the great food writing, stay for the delicious recipes.

My brother-in-law, Mark Gartman, is an outstanding home cook. Having known him now for nearly 40 years, I can attest that he has always been a good chef with a great instinct for flavor, but now that he's semi-retired with more time to devote to cooking, he has truly become exceptional.

What are Mark's secrets? He prioritizes fresh, quality ingredients, and he also has all of the toys and tools any cook would want right in his home kitchen.

It's not out of the ordinary to find Mark, mortar and pestle in hand, making a dry rub for his filets while whipping up family-favorite sides for both planned and impromptu gatherings. He makes it all look easy, even though he's practically running a three-ring circus with the grill going outside, multiple things cooking in the kitchen, people coming and going, and a dog or a cat underfoot.

In case you can't tell, it's quite the show! And, in the midst of all that he's juggling, Mark can make you one of the best martinis you've ever tasted. (I think it might have something to do with the hand-stuffed blue cheese olives.)

RELATED: Wine jelly is the nostalgic dessert from a bygone era that couldn't be more deserving of a comeback

Between his cooking abilities and my sister's flair not only for hosting and making people feel welcome but also for making everything she touches beautiful yet utterly comfortable, their home on Fish River is the place to be. It's no wonder they're inundated with guests all the time.

Being only 30 minutes away from where I live in Alabama, I look forward to their soirées, but I also enjoy dropping by on any given weekend afternoon just as much. It's always fun and festive at their house, where good food and drink abound.

Want more great food writing and recipes? Subscribe to Salon Food's newsletter, The Bite.

Mark has his tried and true methods for everything in his repertoire at this point, and grilling meat, ribs in particular, is something he has had down pat for a very long time. He might change a seasoning or create some new sauce or accompaniment, but when cooking ribs, low and slow was simply the way to do it. He followed that method for years and years with great success.

But guess what? Old dogs can learn new tricks. The age of cooking ribs low and slow is over, or at least semi-retired, thanks to a young restauranteur and family friend who shared his cooking method with us. This particular recipe is Mark's own sheet pan version — and everyone who tries these ribs raves about them.

In terms of prep, a helpful butcher does all of the work for you, and these ribs are in and out of the oven in an hour. You won't believe how easy they are to make or how delicious they taste. I wish you could try them at the Gartman house. I think everything just tastes a little bit better there, but I have no doubt you'll think they're mighty delicious wherever you try them.

One Hour Barbecue Ribs (Photo courtesy of Bibi Hutchings)

Ingredients

Ribs

Ask the butcher to cut your chosen slab of ribs into individual pieces. If a butcher isn't available, you'll need to do this yourself.

Korean barbecue sauce

Bottled sauce works just fine. My brother-in-law prefers the brands Bibigo and/or Kevin's, both of which are labeled as "Korean BBQ sauce."

***

Recipe: One Hour Barbecue Ribs

Yields 4+ servings Prep Time 5-10 minutes Cook Time 60 minutes

Ingredients Slab(s) of ribs: pork or beef, your choice

Bottled Korean BBQ sauce

Salt and pepper Directions Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. If your ribs haven't been cut into individual pieces, cut them up. Heavily salt and pepper both sides and place on a lined cookie sheet large enough for each individual rib to be in a single layer. Bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes. Turn the ribs over and bake them for an additional 30 minutes. Remove the ribs from the oven. While they're still hot, pour the sauce over them with a heavy hand.

Cook's Notes The serving size depends on appetite, but 1 slab is always plenty for 4 people.

Enjoy more recipes from Bibi's kitchen:

Salon Food writes about stuff we think you'll like. Salon has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.