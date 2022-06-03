Fox News had a lot to say about Harry and Meghan being booed at a Platinum Jubilee event

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first appearance in Britain together since giving up their official royal duties, and were not met with the warmest reception. Having flown in with their children to take part in Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebration, Harry and Meghan were separated from other members of the royal family at today's Service of Thanksgiving, and were booed while exiting the festivities, held at St. Paul's Cathedral; a slight which Fox News devoted several articles to rehashing.

During a live broadcast outside of the Service of Thanksgiving in London, guest host Sharon Osbourne said she feels sorry for Harry and Meghan, while host Piers Morgan countered with statements to the effect that the former royals deserve to be shunned.

"Why should we feel sorry for them? Given the way they've trashed this family in public so often," Morgan said.

"I know they have. And I know they're kind of making their living talking about the royal family. But, I do feel sorry for him [Harry] because I think that there must be a huge part of him that regrets," Osbourne said. "I mean, can you imagine how he felt yesterday with the whole family in that procession and he would have normally been there on one of those horses with his uniform and everything. And there he was shushing children."

"You reap what you sow. You can't quit Britain, quit royal duty, and then make all this money trashing your family," Morgan furthered.

In another written commentary on Harry and Meghan in regards to their being booed at today's event, Fox News highlights that the former royals chose to skip the the reception at Guildhall following the Service of Thanksgiving.

"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left to go to their Windsor home of Frogmore Cottage this afternoon, leaving the rest of the royal family to attend a reception without them following the Service of Thanksgiving for the queen," royal reporter Neil Sean said in a quote to Fox News. "They could have attended but they must feel the frost in the room. And given the level of warmth they have received so far within the family this makes perfect sense."

The Washington Post's coverage of today's Service of Thanksgiving paints a bit more balanced of a picture, pointing out that Harry and Meghan did receive boos, but also a fair mix of cheers. Although the couple weren't invited to join the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the "Trooping the Color" military parade that kicked off the jubilee on Thursday, and they sat in the second row rather than the first alongside the royals at today's event, they are still very much a part of the family. In fact, as The Guardian speculates, "Harry and Meghan could choose to have their daughter Lilibet, who turns one on Saturday, christened while at Windsor."

The Queen herself was not in attendance at the Service of Thanksgiving today after "experiencing discomfort" during Thursday's Platinum Jubilee kick-off, and will also be skipping the Epsom Derby on Saturday, according to Fox News.

