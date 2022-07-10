This 6-ingredient maple ice cream belongs in your summer dessert rotation

This easy maple ice cream has only 6 ingredients, including full spectrum hemp extract which has an earthy flavor that elevates the richness of dark maple syrup. Coarse sea salt helps balance the sweetness in this simple recipe from Tracey Medeiros' "The Art of Cooking with Cannabis: CBD and THC-Infused Recipes from Across America."
If you're looking for other sweet cannabis-infused treats to try this summer, consider Tracey's sweet corn ice cream with wild blueberries and a brown sugar crumble, or her s'more brownies.
Ingredients
3 cups (14% milk fat) heavy cream, cold
1 cup whole milk
1 cup grade B dark maple syrup
1 teaspoon coarse sea salt
6 large free-range egg yolks, reserving the egg whites for another use
1 ounce full-spectrum hemp extract, preferably Luce Farm Wellness
Directions
- To make the ice cream base: In a 2-quart heavy-bottomed saucepan, bring the heavy cream, milk, maple syrup, and salt just to the boiling point, whisking occasionally, over medium heat, about 18 to 20 minutes.
- At the same time, in a separate bowl, whisk together the egg yolks until light and frothy.
- Whisking continuously, add the hot cream mixture to the egg yolks, in a slow and steady stream. Return the mixture back to the saucepan and cook over medium-low heat, whisking constantly until the mixture thickens and coats the back of a wooden spoon, about 5 minutes. Note: Do not allow the ice cream base to boil.
- Immediately remove the custard from the heat and pour through a fine-mesh strainer into a large shallow pan. The wide base and shallow sides of the pan allow the ice cream base to cool more quickly. Cover with plastic wrap, pressing directly onto the surface of the mixture, and refrigerate overnight.
- Add the full-spectrum hemp extract and whisk the ice cream base until well combined. Pour into a cold ice cream maker bowl, filling the machine no more than three-quarters of the way, and process according to the manufacturer's instruction.
Cook's Notes
NOTE: Since the custard is thick, it will take a while to pass it through the sieve.
TIP: If your custard breaks, whisk the custard in the sieve, so that the clumps dissolve and relax into the custard as the material passes through the sieve.
