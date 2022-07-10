This 6-ingredient maple ice cream belongs in your summer dessert rotation

To make the ice cream base: In a 2-quart heavy-bottomed saucepan, bring the heavy cream, milk, maple syrup, and salt just to the boiling point, whisking occasionally, over medium heat, about 18 to 20 minutes.

At the same time, in a separate bowl, whisk together the egg yolks until light and frothy.

Whisking continuously, add the hot cream mixture to the egg yolks, in a slow and steady stream. Return the mixture back to the saucepan and cook over medium-low heat, whisking constantly until the mixture thickens and coats the back of a wooden spoon, about 5 minutes.

Note:

Do not allow the ice cream base to boil.