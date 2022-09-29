McDonald's beloved Happy Meal is no longer just for the kiddies.

The popular fast-food chain is partnering up with Cactus Plant Flea Market, a celebrity co-signed fashion streetwear brand, to release an adult version of the classic meal box. Beginning Oct. 3, customers can purchase a Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, which includes a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken Nuggets along with fries, a drink and, yes, a collectible toy! The specific toys are redesigned figurines of classic McDonald's characters, including Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie and a new addition called "Cactus Buddy."

Each box is also specially designed with nostalgic illustrations meant to stir up memories of past Happy Meals.

"We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans," said Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA chief marketing and customer experience office in a release per NPR.

The Cactus Plant Flea Market Boxes will be available for a limited-time-only while supplies last. They can be purchased at McDonald's restaurants nationwide or via drive-thru and the McDonald's app. Customers who order through the app will also enter into a sweepstakes to win custom Cactus Plant Flea Market merchandise, including shirts and a Grimace-themed chair.

McDonald's recent partnership succeeds a list of the brand's prominent and successful collaborations. In 2020, McDonald's partnered up with rapper Travis Scott to tout the Travis Scott Meal — a Quarter Pounder with fries and a Sprite. The following year, McDonald's teamed up with the South Korean boy band BTS to release the aptly named BTS Meal.