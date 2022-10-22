The ReAwaken America Tour is The Warped Tour for right-wing cuckoo birds

This weekend, a cabal of right-wing figures — some who are looking to win votes, and some who are looking to save souls, have rallied together at the perfectly named Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, Pennsylvania for an anti-vax, anti-trans, pro-QAnon rally called The ReAwaken America Tour.

Eric Trump, one of the speakers of the event along with a long list that includes Roger Stone, pillow man Mike Lindell and Doug Mastriano, gave the audience a thrill during Friday's kick-off when he called his dad from the stage and played the audio into a mic for all to hear.

"We're gonna call him quickly," Eric said to a cheering audience elated to hear the former president's voice add itself to the frothed up atmosphere.

"So dad, you have an amazing crowd here in Pennsylvania," the junior Trump said to his father, holding up the phone for everyone to scream into it and cheer.

"Wonderful son who's treated everyone fantastically," Trump is heard saying from the small speaker of Eric's phone. "He works so hard. He's such a great guy. We love you all and we'll be back doing things . . . we're gonna bring this country back. Our country's never been in such bad shape as it is now. I just wanna thank everybody and please treat my boy good because's he's a great one."

See video of the moment below from Huffington Post Senior Reporter Christopher Mathias, who's reporting live from the event all weekend.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

On Friday afternoon, Julie Green, a self-proclaimed modern day prophet, spoke to the crowd on what she sees in Trump's future, according to Patriot-News, relaying a message from God himself.

"Says God, you can't stop my son, who is the rightful president," Green said. "He is on his way back and how he takes his position back on center stage, you will never see that coming because you won't see me coming. And I am with him."

While Green spoke these words, it's reported that people in the audience leapt to their feet and beat on cow-bells.

ReAwaken America is described by Patriot-News as "part Christian crusade" and by Lancaster Online as a "dangerous mix of misinformation, Christian nationalism and divisive political rhetoric." In other words, it's intentionally divisive.

Produced by Oklahoma entrepreneur Clay Clark, the event will close on Saturday with a speech by Trump-backed Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, who has been vocal about his anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ beliefs during his campaign.