For more than 35 years, Costco has been fulfilling its customers' bulk needs, the most common of which are food and beverage products. The wholesale warehouse chain is known for offering some of the best prices on staple eats, baked goods and food court treats, making it a popular — and trusty — choice for shoppers nationwide.

Recently, Costco issued a series of recalls, via the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and online food notices, for several of their go-to food items. The recall notices encouraged consumers to double-check their freezers, pantries and cabinets for any products that needed to be taken out of commission immediately.

Here are the three Costco recalls you should know about right now:

01 Foster Farms Cooked Frozen Chicken Patty Products (Recalled 10/29/22) Foster Farms, a Louisiana-based poultry brand with products sold at Costco, recalled approximately 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken breast patty products that may be contaminated with hard clear pieces of plastic. The announcement was prompted after several consumer complaints reported hard clear plastic embedded in the patties. Per a notice from the USDA, the products in question were shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Washington, and may have been further distributed to Costco retail locations. The 80-oz. plastic bag packages were produced on August 11, 2022, and have a "Best By" date of August 11, 2023. They also have an establishment number of "P-33901" and lot code "3*2223**" on the back edge of the packaging, as well as "7527899724" under the product's barcode. At this time, there have been "no confirmed reports of injury associated with the consumption" of the chicken patties, FSIS reports. However, the agency's report did explain that the plastic pieces "could be sharp and possibly cause an injury." They advised consumers who have purchased the recalled products not to consume them, but to throw them out or return them to the store instead.

02 Kirkland Signature Shelled Walnuts (Recalled 10/27/22) Costco recalled its Kirkland Signature Shelled Walnuts due to the stale taste and rancid smell, per a store notice. The recalled product contains the following "Best Before" dates and corresponding lot codes: May 31, 2023, with lot code "22243-4B"; June 21, 2023, with lot code "22264-4B"; July 28, 2023, with lot code "22271-4B"; and July 04, 2023, with lot code "22277-4B." Consumers who recently purchased the walnuts are advised to return them to Costco for a full refund.

03 Kirkland Signature Pine Nut Hummus (Recalled 10/20/22) Costco also recalled its Kirkland Signature Pine Nut Hummus due to a mold issue on the pine nut topping. The product in question contains a "Best Before" date of November 26, 2022, which is located on the top of the container. Consumers who recently purchased the affected hummus are advised to return it to Costco for a full refund.

