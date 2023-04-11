Is the Sriracha shortage ending anytime soon? Unfortunately, the answer is no

To all Sriracha lovers: We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it looks like the ongoing hot sauce shortage isn't ending anytime soon.

Last year, Huy Fong Foods, Inc., the manufacturer of the beloved Sriracha hot chili sauce, announced that it will halt production of its products due to a shortage of red jalapeño peppers caused by extreme drought conditions in Mexico. Specifically, Huy Fong explained "weather conditions affecting the quality of chili peppers" and a "megadrought that studies link to human-caused climate change" for the shortage, per a letter to customers. The shortage of chilies affected Huy Fong's Sriracha Hot Chili sauce, Chili Garlic and Sambal Oelek.

Now, almost a year later, bottles of Sriracha are still nowhere to be found on store shelves. Huy Fong recently announced that it is experiencing an "unprecedented inventory shortage" and is unsure when the sauce will be back.

"Although some production did resume this past fall season, we continue to have a limited supply that continues to affect our production," the company said in a statement, per USA Today. "At this time, we have no estimations of when supply will increase."

"We are grateful for your continued patience and understanding."

Like clockwork, fans of the condiment took to social media to share their thoughts on the lack of Sriracha:

"I didn't think the Sriracha shortage would affect me as bad as it has," wrote one user on Twitter. Another user shared a photo of their dinner sans Sriracha, writing, "Another sushi bowl thing with shiitakes and tofu for dinner. The national sriracha shortage really hit home tonight."

The ongoing shortage has also affected restaurants as they search for alternate hot and chili sauces to use in the meantime. Additionally, plenty of home cooks and fans alike have taken it upon themselves to make their own Sriracha from scratch.

"While people have been lamenting the #SrirachaShortage, I learned to make my own from [the] sriracha peppers I grew in my garden," shared one user on Twitter. "I lacto-fermented the chilis w/garlic and this is my 3rd batch, aged 6 months. I left it chunky to mimic my fave @huyfongfoods chili garlic sauce."

Similarly, a separate user said, "Running low on your Sriracha hot sauce? Add some white vinegar to it and thank me later. Even before the great Sriracha shortage of 2022 I have been adding vinegar. I prefer the taste after adding it. A Chinese restaurant told me years ago they do that to extend the bottles."

During the beginning of the shortage, Salon Food's Mary Elizabeth Williams shared a recipe for a homemade Sriracha that's easy to make and doesn't skimp on flavor.

To start, blend Fresno chiles, garlic, water, and malt vinegar in a blender (or food processor). Transfer the mixture to a medium saucepan and add sugar and sea salt. Boil the sauce over high heat until it thickens. Then, let the sauce cool before blending it one last time until smooth. Pour the sauce into a jar or squeeze bottle and refrigerate it for at least one day. Enjoy the Sriracha for up to three weeks.