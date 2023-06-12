You can never enjoy too many frozen treats this summer, which is why Salon Food is sharing yet another seasonal grocery guide, this time focused on Aldi — the trusty multinational family-owned discount supermarket chain.

Whether you're craving the classics — be it a regular shmegular pint of ice cream or a classic ice cream bar — or something a bit more creative, Aldi is guaranteed to have just what you're looking for.

That being said, if you're looking to diversify your freezer with even more sweet treats, be sure to check out the seven best frozen treats from Trader Joe's you need to grab ASAP to stay cool during these hot months.

So without further ado, let's get into the 5 best frozen treats from Aldi. All these recommendations are my own or from the trusty folks and supermarket fans over at Reddit.

01 Belmont Make Fudge Not War! Ice Cream Many Redditors claim this chocolate-filled ice cream is practically identical to — and even better than — Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Fudge Brownie. The formula behind it is pretty simple: chocolate ice cream with brownie chunks. And while it's still unclear what its secret sauce is, the ice cream has larger brownie chunks and a smoother texture, according to its many fans. Another perk is that the Aldi version is cheaper than its Ben & Jerry's competitor — the latter is available for $5 a container (or sometimes even $4 a container when on sale) while the former is often available for an impressive $2.50 per pint.

02 Sundae Shoppe Ice Cream Bars You can never go wrong with a classic ice cream bar, especially if you're a fan of both chocolate and vanilla. Aldi's Sundae Shoppe Ice Cream Bars , however, take the top award for the best tasting ice cream bars on the market — seriously, fans of the sweet treat claim it tastes better than Klondike! Each bar is individually packed and ready-to-eat whenever your heart is craving something sweet on a sweltering hot day. Enjoy them in the comfort of your own home or, if you feel like flaunting at your next summer shindig, enjoy them alongside good company.

03 Sundae Shoppe Creamy Coconut & Chopped Almonds Dark Chocolate Covered Fruitbars If you're a fan of Almond Joy, then you definitely need to try Aldi's creamy coconut & chopped almonds dark chocolate covered fruitbars! The delectable ice cream fruitbars feature coconut ice cream covered in an outer dark chocolate coating with bits of crushed almonds. This is basically a candy bar in ice cream form. Creamy, coconut-y and chocolatey — what more could you want out of a summer frozen treat?

04 Sundae Shoppe Fruit Bars Sure, ice cream is great, but we can't forget about popsicles, which are a fruity summer staple. Aldi's Sundae Shoppe Fruit Bars are available in strawberry and mango flavors and they're allegedly better than any Outshine brand popsicle you find in the freezer section of your local supermarket. Of course, these popsicles make for a wonderful outdoor summer snack. But they can also be blended with fresh fruit and booze to make fun, homemade cocktails.