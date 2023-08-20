This iconic pink mole, created by Chef Fernanda Serrano — the executive chef of elNico at Penny Williamsburg — is based off of a mole from the town of Taxco in Guerrero, Mexico. Serrano's version is a sesame and beet mole with sliced beets, fennel, pine nuts, kumquats and habanero kosho.

In speaking with Salon Food, Serrano called the dish "fresh" and "light . . . yet so full of flavors without being overwhelming." She adds she "wanted to create a pink vegan mole where instead of a protein, beets are the main ingredient of the dish," based off of the flavors of a salad she had while vacationing in Greece.

While some may think that making mole is a serious undertaking and one that is incapable of doing properly at home — that would be incorrect. Although there are multiple components, it's a very straight-forward dish. The trickiest aspect for most will probably be sourcing some of the ingredients! The dish is moreso assembly than it is cooking, really.

Follow these steps and you'll be amazed at the result.

Want more great food writing and recipes? Subscribe to Salon Food's newsletter, The Bite.

Chef Fernanda Serrano's "Pink Mole"

Yields 08 servings Prep Time 25 minutes Cook Time 45 minutes

We need your help to stay independent Subscribe today to support Salon's progressive journalism