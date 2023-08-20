This iconic pink mole, created by Chef Fernanda Serrano — the executive chef of elNico at Penny Williamsburg — is based off of a mole from the town of Taxco in Guerrero, Mexico. Serrano's version is a sesame and beet mole with sliced beets, fennel, pine nuts, kumquats and habanero kosho.
In speaking with Salon Food, Serrano called the dish "fresh" and "light . . . yet so full of flavors without being overwhelming." She adds she "wanted to create a pink vegan mole where instead of a protein, beets are the main ingredient of the dish," based off of the flavors of a salad she had while vacationing in Greece.
While some may think that making mole is a serious undertaking and one that is incapable of doing properly at home — that would be incorrect. Although there are multiple components, it's a very straight-forward dish. The trickiest aspect for most will probably be sourcing some of the ingredients! The dish is moreso assembly than it is cooking, really.
Follow these steps and you'll be amazed at the result.
Ingredients
For mole base:
1 cup of tahini
2 tablespoons beet powder
1 seeded habanero
1 cup lemon juice
1 garlic clove
½ teaspoon toasted cumin seed
1 ½ cups water
For roasted beets:
8 red beets, cleaned
Kosher salt
For kumquat habanero kosho:
4 habanero, seeded
4 cups kumquat, seeded
Zest of 4 lemons
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup extra virgin olive oil
For assembly:
2 tablespoons toasted pine nuts
1 teaspoon butter
1 cup of fennel, thinly shaved/sliced
3 pieces of shiso leaves
5 pieces of fennel tops
1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil
½ teaspoon of kosher salt
Directions
- For mole base: In a Vitamix, blend all ingredients. Be careful to blend all ingredients thoroughly, double check consistency and color. It should be a creamy texture, without being liquid. If needed, add more water if too thick or beet powder for color.
- For roasted beets: Preheat the oven at 420 degrees Fahrenheit. Cover the bottom of a deep sheet pan with a layer of kosher salt. Place clean beets on top of the salt and cover the pan with aluminum foil. Place the pan in the oven for 35 minutes.
- When done, check to see if the beets are cooked by placing a cake tester into the beet and it goes through easily. If needed, add 5 minutes every time. Keep in mind the beets will keep cooking once you take them out of the oven. They should still feel firm done (sign that you haven't overcooked!).
- Cool down and peel beets. Thinly slice with a knife or mandolin.
- For kumquat habanero kosho: In a Vitamix, Blend all ingredients and habanero until very smooth. Emulsify with olive oil, adding 1 tablespoon of olive oil at a time. The mixture should blend easily and be smooth.
- For final assembly: On a larger serving plate, add two tablespoons of pink mole to a plate and spread it in a circular shape.
- In a mixing bowl, combine the shaved fennel with the kosher salt and lemon juice. Shape into a ball and place it in the middle of the mole sauce.
- With the thin beet slices, create small parachute-like shapes, a layer of the Kosho and cover the fennel ball and sauce. (you want to hide the fennel and sauce underneath the beets).
- Once covered, sprinkle the pine nuts on top of the beats. Then place the shiso leaves and fennel tops around the beets and drizzle with olive oil and maldon salt. Serve and enjoy.
