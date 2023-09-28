That "Love Is Blind" twist gives us a glimpse at the meddling behind reality TV drama

Netflix's reality dating TV series "Love Is Blind" is built upon the premise that two people can build an emotional sight unseen – only talking through a wall in adjoining rooms known as pods – fall in love and become engaged. While it's worked for some couples, it hasn't for the most others. The latest season, which premiered Sept. 22, shows us that the series' formula may be broken though, offering a glimpse into the larger role that manipulation always plays in reality TV.

In the Houston-set fifth season, we witness the blossoming love story between Aaliyah and Uche. They're your typical artist couple, bonding over their love of poetry and playing guitar. But their relationship takes a turn when Aaliyah reveals she previously cheated on her last partner. Uche immediately lashes out at Aaliyah because of her previous past and actions, which she boldly took responsibility for. But Uche does not want to hear her.

The relationship is dead . . . as apparently finding true love is on "Love Is Blind."

Aaliyah leaves the pods sobbing uncontrollably and confides to fellow contestant Lydia that Uche may leave her. Lydia consoles Aaliyah. Eventually though, Uche apologizes and moves on from Aaliyah's indiscretion. But then it's Uche's turn to reveal his past to Aaliyah. It turns out that the used to date Lydia, the woman whom Aaliyah has bonded with in the experiment and has confided in about Uche. He claims they dated for a short while, but he had no idea that Lydia was coming on the show.

Aaliyah Cosby in "Love Is Blind" (Netflix)Aaliyah is stunned and unable to process the news. When Aaliyah confronts Lydia, the confidant spills the beans and begins listing all the personal details about Uche's life: his wealth, his friends and even his poor dog – eliminating Aaliyah's right to learn about her love interest organically by getting to know him. And then Lydia reveals she and Uche had slept together only three months prior.

Needless to say it doesn't help the relationship and prompts Aaliyah to unexpectedly leave the experiment altogether. She cannot handle the pressure surrounding Lydia and Uche's history. Not only that, but it turns out that Lydia and Uche had seen each other only a month prior to the show starting filming, and Uche alleges that Lydia came on the show for him. Uche and Aaliyah try to make it work and meet in person but the relationship is dead . . . as apparently finding true love is on "Love Is Blind."

Reality TV shows are known for producer manipulation and meddling to heighten contestant reactions and thus entertain the viewers, so this is something that we are used to seeing in this environment. "Love Is Blind," however, sells its audience a different type of reality TV dating show. This one-of-a-kind experiment is supposed to help its contestants find a true, authentic connection not based on the physical, superficial barriers that may deter its contestants in the real world – but rather an emotional connection based on shared information. They're supposed to find their Season 1 Lauren and Cameron love story.

But this season doesn't seem to have created as many potential couples as previous seasons. And maybe that has to do with the numerous emotionally battered contestants who have been seemingly run through the show's tasking process. That's what is so interesting about the twist. It's the show's responsibility to uncover what the contestants' pasts so the producers should have known about the previous relationship between Lydia and Uche. The show's creator Chris Coelen told Variety, "It was a complete shock," when producers learned the news while filming, after Lydia recognized Uche's voice.

Reality TV production ethics are as murky as shark-invested waters.

Pulling the two aside, Coelen claims the producers at first wanted them to leave the show since their previous involvement defeated the purpose of the blind dating experiment. However, both Lydia and Uche convinced the show to let them stay, since they supposedly were not interested in dating each other having already broken up once before. So it seems Lydia was satisfied, Uche was satisfied, and the show still had two attractive contestants.

But what about Aaliyah?

While it's true that everyone has a past, and exes are a reality, very rarely does that ex console you and claim, "I just see myself in you. We are almost the same woman." And rarely does that ex and the man you're falling for get picked to participate in the same blind dating show. And rarely does that man tell you that this ex seemed "100% into me." It's no wonder that Aaliyah was confused and didn't know who or what to believe . . . or trust.

Lydia Velez Gonzalez and Aaliyah Cosby in "Love Is Blind" (Netflix)This was an unfair consequence of the producers' decision to let Uche and Lydia stay. And it's possible that they may have encouraged the two to hold off revealing their relationship to potential partners until things got serious. Which again, is unfair in this experiment when everyone is supposed to lay themselves bare and be their truest selves.

Reality TV production ethics are as murky as shark-invested waters. Of course, the contestants sign away their privacy and hand their mental and emotional state into the hands of a masterminding producer ready to exploit the emotions of their contestants. They know they've signed up to be put through an emotional wringer but they are promised the potential idea of a long-lasting marriage and partnership out of all of it. So the good outweighs the bad, right?

Regardless, the complicated conditions on "Love Is Blind" have led to a lawsuit from the show's previous contestants who alleged that they were isolated for hours "with no access to a phone, food, water or any other type of contact with the outside world." Outside of the lawsuit, a former contestant said that she expressed past suicidal ideations prior to being cast but was cast in the show's second season anyway. While filming the contestant had a panic attack and told producers she was having suicidal thoughts and wanted to leave the show but according to the CEO of the production company, Kinetic Productions, Chris Coelen said that the contestant did not share that with production.

"She didn't inform the production team that she was having any thoughts of self-harm," Coelen said. "If she had, we wouldn't have continued to film with her." Coelen said the show offers on-set therapy and a line to a 24/7 on-call therapist to contestants who need the support. He urged that all contestants are free to leave the show without retaliation if they feel like it is best for their mental health.

I'm sure the truth lies somewhere between the experiences of the contestants but I find it hard to believe a show like "Love Is Blind" doesn't have mental health professionals nearby, working on its set. Even if they do, I also believe that these contestants are still vulnerable in one way or another. In the case of Uche and Aaliyah, dishonesty and possible producer manipulation led to the negative outcome of the relationship. I don't think it could have ever worked no matter how hard they tried to salvage the relationship because of how intricately intertwined their story became with the entertainment and spectacle aspect of the show's appeal.

The twist may keep "Love Is Blind's" dedicated audience deeply engaged as the weekly episodes drop. But breaking the traditional aspects of the experiment seems to give us an understanding that whatever magic and ideal of love that worked early into the show's tenure doesn't have the same allure as contestants have grown disillusioned with their alleged experiences. In the long run, producers and the people behind the scenes have a responsibility to protect the contestants on their shows. They aren't just two-dimensional Sims characters that people behind the screen can computer-generate to make choices that decide the outcomes of their dating lives.