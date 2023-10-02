While the Food Network is in flux, Magnolia shows there’s still a hunger for stand-and-stir TV

My earliest memories of Food Network were made when I was in middle school. After a long day of classes and homework, I'd find my way to the family living room and unwind by watching a few hours of Giada De Laurentiis and Ina Garten. Giada's "Everyday Italian" introduced me to the tasty world of Italian-American cuisine and opened my eyes to the many ways simple spaghetti could be prepared. As for Ina, her sprawling East Hampton abode, which is a common sight on "Barefoot Contessa," offered a nice reprieve from the dull suburbs of Maryland.

Amid the late 2000s and 2010s, Food Network enjoyed the heyday of stand and stir television. The genre of food entertainment typically features a celebrity chef — be it Giada or Ina or Rachael Ray — demonstrating, in great detail, how to whip up an assortment of their recipes. The main focus is, of course, the food. But it's also the soothing narration, which adds to the overall appeal of stand and stir TV. Shows like "Everyday Italian" and "Barefoot Contessa" are comforting yet educational. And, they invite viewers to indulge in a bit of casual escapism.

"'Stand and stir' is like a nice little xani bar laced with a hint of vicarious fulfillment," Food Network's Justin Warner told Salon's Ashlie D. Stevens. "The viewer escapes into a perfect world, and leaves with a sense of 'maybe I can do that, someday, when my life is as perfect.'"

Today, however, stand and stir content seems to be a thing of the past, especially as Food Network struggles to define who they are in a new decade of programming. The network has been suffering from a decline in viewership after several of its staple chefs announced that they'd be taking their shows elsewhere. In February of this year, Giada parted ways with the network after serving 21 years as a host and chef personality. She revealed in an Instagram post that she had signed a multi-year deal for unscripted series production with Amazon Studios, instead. In July, chef Robert Irvine shared that Food Network had outright canceled his "Restaurant: Impossible," claiming his hit show no longer fits the network's idea of what its viewers want to watch.

Food Network's current lineup of shows are more akin to reality game shows. There's "Beat Bobby Flay," in which chefs compete against Bobby Flay in two rounds of intense competition. And there's "Chopped" and "Guy's Grocery Games," which both feature chefs and cooking enthusiasts facing off in a series of time-based challenges. That being said, the network does have a few newer stand and stir shows, like "The Pioneer Woman," "Girl Meets Farm," and "Delicious Miss Brown," that air on the daily. But they're certainly in the minority. It's also worth mentioning that the network broadcasts short-form cooking tutorials, which are similar to YouTube shorts — quick, digestible cooking videos that are less about inspiring viewers and more about generating clicks online.

Watching Food Network nowadays can feel like a brain-suck. The network has lost its fun and great passion. Its new era is so nauseatingly formulaic, which raises the question: Is stand-and-stir TV officially a lost cause?

Thankfully, the answer is no. You're probably just watching the wrong channel.

For a fuller slate of stand-and-stir programs, try Magnolia Network — which is also available to stream on Max. The cable network comes from Chip and Joanna Gaines, owners of the famed Magnolia Homes remodeling empire frequently showcased on "Fixer Upper." It's described as "a collection of inspiring original series" that features "some of the country's most talented makers, artisans, chefs, and entrepreneurs across home and design, food and gardening, the arts, and more…"

In terms of food, Magnolia Network's cooking shows perfectly capture the comfort of classic Food Network programs. "Zoe Bakes" features professional pastry chef Zoe Francois offering tips and tricks on how to prepare an assortment of scrumptious desserts. The show itself is based in her Lowry Hill kitchen, which helps achieve that same level of hominess that's seen in "Barefoot Contessa." Francois also includes cameos of her husband and twin sons in a few episodes, thus inviting viewers to also step into her intimate, creative space.

Another notable mention is "Family Dinner," which combines the classic cooking show format with fun cultural lessons. Each episode spotlights chef and restaurateur Andrew Zimmern, who sits down with families across the United States to enjoy their homemade meals and explore how culture influences people's choice of foods. That includes trying Korean-inspired dishes made by a Korean family who immigrated to North Carolina, reveling in home-cooked meals with rural Minnesota siblings, honoring Lebanese traditions by partaking in an elaborate family dinner and plenty more.

Magnolia's food shows are a major hit on Reddit, where countless former Food Network enthusiasts raved about the network's low-key programming. "The general calmness of most Magnolia shows is something I really appreciate," shared one user. "The vibe/aesthetic is totally different from 'Fixer Upper' itself, which is interesting. I guess it's the glorious lack of Chip Gaines." A few users also recommended other shows to watch on the channel, including Recipe chef and food anthropologist Casey Corn's "Recipe Lost and Found" and cattle rancher Elizabeth Poett's "Ranch To Table."

It's a bit disheartening to know that the early days of Food Network probably won't be making a comeback anytime soon. But it's also reassuring to know that stand and stir television is still persevering today. Viewers still have a hunger for comfort cooking shows and Magnolia is more than happy to satisfy that craving.