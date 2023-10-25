Five of the biggest revelations from John Stamos' new memoir

John Stamos has been typecast all his life like every other actor a part of a megahit American sitcom like "Full House." But the actor who played the himbo rockstar Uncle Jesse is ready to shed that image in his new memoir "If You Would Have Told Me.” Throughout the book, he reveals many of the interworkings of his long-term career like his short-lived beef with child stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, known for making him the famous Uncle Jesse.
The actor also dives into strange connections like one of his mother's best friends, Doreen Lioy, who fell in love with convicted serial killer Richard Ramirez and even asked his mom to be her maid of honor. Also, Stamos reveals that an old acting coach of his gave him an intro to Scientology book. He attended a meeting at the Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre International where he was questioned by a man and was probed about "some strange sex inquiries." He was of course turned down: "Apparently, I’m not Scientology material. Darn it.”
Here are some of the most surprising revelations from the veteran actor's memoir:
“Bob is the humblest egomaniac I’ve ever met, but he undercuts his narcissism by being so damn lovable. A walking contradiction, he makes up for his self-inflicted insecurity by being a self-inflicted aggrandizer,” he said. “I know Bob is wickedly talented. I just don’t tell it to his face at this point. But If I want to learn anything about comedy, I need to study Bob . . . Bob and I tolerate each other and attempt to avoid interfering with each other’s creative processes, though it can be challenging.”
But the three lead male actors bonded when each of them had sisters who got sick: “Bob, Dave, and I are no longer three guys who work on the same show; we are brothers worried about amazing women slipping away from us,” he wrote. “All the fear, fighting for family, and frustration of loss has pummeled down some of our pettiness on the set. We’re seeing not only what is important in our own relationships with each other, but also our relationships with the fans out there who are struggling with issues of life and death.”
Stamos learned of Saget's death in 2022 after he received a call from his publicist, sharing the TMZ story and then a text from Candace Cameron Bure. Then Kelly Rizzo, Saget’s wife called. He told Coulier and Lori Loughlin.
“When you lose a best friend, you lose a piece of your history," he said. The "Full House" cast gathered at Saget's home and grieved together.
He shared on Instagram that “About five years ago, I was writing out a speech that I was going to make at a Child Help charity and I started writing and all of a sudden it just came back. Just like flooded me with a crystal clear vision of what happened back then and I was like — it was very unsettling. And I thought, ‘Well, should I talk about it in my speech? And then I thought ‘No, the night was about the kids and not me.’"
"So I packed it away and I thought, ‘Some day will be the right time to talk about this.' I’ve had three friends text me today. Three. Saying that they had a similar situation that happened to them and never told anybody. So if sharing my story has helped even those three friends of mine, then I’m glad I did it. Please know that it is never your fault and you deserve to be heard and you deserve to be supported,” he shared.
The show's first season did not have great ratings and it almost crashed and burned "faster than my reputation, and I hope I can salvage some dignity with my next project," he wrote. And it almost was canceled until ABC put one of its biggest hits as a lead-in over the summer reruns which helped land the show into "in the top ten throughout the summer. We find an audience and they follow us to season two.”
Shares