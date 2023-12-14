Andre Braugher’s 9 best scenes that show why we loved Captain Holt on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Captain Raymond Holt is one of those characters who will stand the test of time. The beloved "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" character has joined the ranks of sitcom comedy hall of famers like bumbling fool Michael Scott (Steve Carell) from "The Office," the perpetual grump with an iconic mustache Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman) and the sunshiney Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), both from "Parks and Recreation."

The late Andre Braugher's charismatic performance was a huge contributing factor to Holt's endearing and neverending appeal. Sadly, the actor died on Monday from lung cancer only a few months after his diagnosis, NBC News reported. He was 61. But his presence lives on in his fan-favorite and critically acclaimed characters and TV shows.

Braugher, a two-time Emmy winner for the show “Homicide: Life on the Street" starred as lead Det. Frank Fembleton which earned him his first drama lead actor Emmy in 1998. He also was in a short-lived TNT series “Men of a Certain Age.” However, the role that endeared audiences of all ages to Braugher and put him at the forefront of internet meme culture was Captain Holt in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

Created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur, who also had their hands in writing "The Office," "Parks & Recreation," "The Good Place," the half-hour police comedy stars Andy Samberg's, Jake Peralta, a talented but reckless cop who wouldn't consider himself a rule follower. Well, that is until Brooklyn's 99th precinct gets a new captain. Here enters Ray Holt, a straight-laced traditional rule-following leader with a lot to prove. Holt and Peralta butt heads because of Peralta's carefree attitude and lack of work ethic but as the show progresses the two grow a close bond. The show follows the 99th precinct throughout all their cases, high jinks and growing and deepening personal relationships.

Let's take a look at nine of Braugher's best moments as the snarky, corgi-loving Captain Holt:

01 “You’re not Cheddar, you’re just some common bitch!” If you're a fan of the show, you know who adorable corgi Cheddar is. Holt's enduring love for Cheddar is probably the most surprising and lovable part of the brusque character. Their relationship is warm, and Cheddar even has his paws involved in the show's best Halloween episodes. Or so we think. When Holt employs Cheddar to go steal the belt that the 99 hides each Halloween heist, in this perfectly delivered scene, Holt realizes the corgi that approaches him is not his dog. He says: “You’re not Cheddar, you’re just some common b***h!” It's kind of amazing watching a Juilliard-trained, Emmy-winning Braugher fully commit to the outrageousness of calling a dog that's almost exactly identical to Cheddar the slur, albeit an accurate one.

02 "Vindication!" Holt is known for many things like his dry-as-toast sense of humor but he surprises even the people who know him best. Thanks to Braugher's incredible range as a comedic actor the fact that Holt can build beautiful balloon arches is an unexpected layer to the captain. Amy (Melissa Fumero) doubts that the hardened and stone-cold Rosa (Stephanie Beatrix) will like the balloon arch that Holt made for her wedding. But he disagrees and says that she would actually like a seemingly more extravagant balloon arch. When Amy says the balloon arch sucks, Holt sadly and vindictively starts popping the balloons one by one with a pen. In a later scene, when Holt reveals the balloon arch to Rosa, she begins crying in joy. He geekfully yells, "Vindication!" in what is one of the captain's most popular moments.

03 Crying with Rosa For a man who is known for his deep deadpan delivery and stern leadership skills, we don’t really ever see Holt cry. Well, that is until Rosa dates his nephew Marcus played by guest actor Nick Cannon, and gets her heart broken. Rosa tells Holt she's "considering having her tear ducts melted shut," but he tells her, "It's not the end of the world to feel things." The two cold characters warm up around each other and become vulnerable, and it's beautiful. Braugher isn't just good at the sharp comedy as Holt but he's truly a knockout in the emotionally loaded scenes too.

04 Holt one-ups Peralta ... again Personally, this has to be my favorite Holt moment because it's probably his most spiteful. The relationship between Holt and Peralta is one of pure comedy gold but their sincere father-son dynamic is really the backbone of the show. The chemistry between the characters and their ability to open one another up is a refreshing dynamic between two male heads. But in this scene, Holt sprains his wrist and won't tell anyone how he did it. Peralta guesses that he did something embarrassing to earn the injury and he's right. Holt tells everyone that he got injured by falling on the sidewalk but later after everyone's gone back to work, he tells Peralta how he actually did it. He reveals that he sprained it while hula hooping and he even shows photos. But Peralta asks, "Why are you telling me this?" Holt deletes the pictures right in front of Peralta and explains it's because "Nobody will ever believe you," showing his dominance over the chronic prankster.

05 His loving relationship with husband Kevin Not only is Holt an icon because of his humor, but in the fictional world of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" he is NYPD's first Black gay captain. But he also has a longtime partner and husband in Kevin (Marc Evan Jackson). Kevin and Holt are each other's mirror, and the only person who can really humble Holt is Kevin. They are both analytical and have a sardonic sense of humor. They are the perfect couple, and we as an audience see how Holt relies on the stable loving relationship with his partner outside and inside work.

06 Dancing to "Push It" with Terry Holt’s responsibility as a leader is omnipresent. He always steps up to the plate. Whenever his team needs him, he will step up and be what the unit needs him to be. It's the reason why he’s so lovable. And also why Braugher is perfect as Holt. In this scene, while Amy is in labor about to have her and Peralta's son, Terry (Terry Crews) and Holt step up because she needs a distraction from the pain. So they start twerking and popping and locking to “Push It” by Salt-N-Pepa, and it works. It shows his dedication and support to his team at all times. Also, a way to make a fool of himself for no reason at all.

07 Peralta and Holt's mumps fight gets nasty For the most part, we know that Holt is straight-laced and even-keeled even when Peralta gets on his nerves. But this time the captain can't take Peralta's antics. The two are suffering from the case of mumps and they are going through it. The pair develop massive lumps on their throats that just made you want to burst out laughing. When Peralta takes it too far, Holt jabs his finger into the younger detective's neck. It is hilarious but also a surprise from Holt as he is usually so unaffected by Peralta's trolling and mess.

08 A very gay Holt pretends to be straight One of Holt's key characteristics is his pride in his sexuality. But things take a weird turn when the very gay Holt has to go undercover as a straight man, and it makes for such a ridiculous plotline for Holt who clearly has absolutely no idea what he is talking about. The man couldn't be the furthest thing from straight. In the scene, Holt is speed walking with elderly white women in the neighborhood, and when they try to set him up with a woman he tries to go along and states he likes "a strong, female woman with nice, heavy breasts."