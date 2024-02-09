Jonathan Majors accused of abuse by two more women

Two more women have come forward to accuse actor Jonathan Majors of emotional and physical abuse, per a Thursday report from the New York Times that was based on interviews with 20 people. Majors, the star of "Creed III" and Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," was arrested in New York in March of 2023 after his ex-partner, Grace Jabbari, alleged that he assaulted her at an apartment. He was eventually convicted of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment.

Now, two of Majors' former girlfriends, Emma Duncan and Maura Hooper, told the NYT that Majors had also previously abused them. Duncan claimed in the report that she was pushed and thrown around, choked and left bruised by Majors. She also alleged that she suffered emotional abuse by Majors, as did Hooper. Hooper also claimed that she got pregnant a few months into her relationship with the actor, and subsequently scheduled an abortion. She added that Majors did not pick her up from the procedure, which required an escort home, saying that he told her he had a rehearsal to attend.

Priya Chaudry, Majors' attorney, wrote in an email statement to USA Today that "Looking back, he [Majors] is embarrassed by some of his jealous behavior and has been addressing these personal, lifelong depression issues with counseling." Chaudry also described Majors' relationships with Duncan and Hooper as a "love triangle" — the NYT reported that the relationships briefly overlapped — and "toxic" but denied the part of the Times' investigation that found Majors had a "history of volatility" on the set of HBO's "Lovecraft Country."