Sara Ramírez will not return as Che for season three of "And Just Like That"

Big news for "Sex and the City" fans — Che Diaz isn't coming back. For good. The character, played by nonbinary actor Sara Ramírez, won't return to season three of the "SATC" spin-off "And Just Like That," Variety reported. Che, who was at the center of lead character Miranda Hobbes' (Cynthia Nixon) queer awakening in season one and eventual tumultuous relationship that ended recently in the show's second season, was met with intense backlash and relentless internet memes. According to sources, "AJLT" starts production for its third season later this year for a 2025 premiere on Max.

Outside of acting, Ramírez is a progressive activist and as of recently has been outspoken and supportive of a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war on their Instagram. There has been tabloid speculation that Ramírez was fired from "AJLT" because of their pro-Palestinian views, namely a post that stated “It’s wild how performative so many in Hollywood are. Even more performative than the last character I played.”

Ramírez isn't the only member of the "AJLT" who has called for a ceasefire, Nixon, who ran for the Democrat primary for New York governor against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, joined a hunger strike outside the White House to demand a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Variety reported that Ramírez was not fired for their politics and Instagram posts. Sources said that Che's character arc came to an end in season two with the end of their relationship with Miranda. A spokesperson from Max declined to comment.