Jonathan Majors sentenced to probation for assaulting ex-girlfriend

The actor avoided jail time and was ordered to attend counseling

By Gabriella Ferrigine

Staff Writer

Published April 8, 2024 11:51AM (EDT)

Actor Jonathan Majors arrives with girlfriend Meagan Good for sentencing in his domestic abuse case at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 8, 2024 in New York City. (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)
Actor Jonathan Majors will not see jail time for harassing and assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

Majors, who faced up to a year in jail following his December misdemeanor assault conviction, was instead sentenced to 52 weeks of domestic violence programming by Judge Michael Gaffney in Manhattan criminal court on Monday. The charges against Majors, which were brought by the state of New York, stemmed from a domestic dispute in which Jabbari claimed that he attacked her in the backseat of a taxi. 

The "Creed III" actor's burgeoning career took a major hit after being found guilty — formerly a Marvel star for his role as Kang the Conqueror in "Loki" and "Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania," Majors was swiftly dropped from the MCU after being convicted. Majors also starred in HBO's "Lovecraft Country" and 2019 film "The Last Black Man in San Francisco."

In February, Majors faced new abuse allegations after two of his former girlfriends told the New York Times that the actor had previously physically assaulted them as well. 

“As he eagerly anticipates closing this chapter, he looks forward to redirecting his time and energy fully toward his family and his art,” Majors' attorneys said in a statement last week after losing their bid to see his conviction tossed, per the AP.