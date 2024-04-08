Jonathan Majors sentenced to probation for assaulting ex-girlfriend

Actor Jonathan Majors will not see jail time for harassing and assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

Majors, who faced up to a year in jail following his December misdemeanor assault conviction, was instead sentenced to 52 weeks of domestic violence programming by Judge Michael Gaffney in Manhattan criminal court on Monday. The charges against Majors, which were brought by the state of New York, stemmed from a domestic dispute in which Jabbari claimed that he attacked her in the backseat of a taxi.

The "Creed III" actor's burgeoning career took a major hit after being found guilty — formerly a Marvel star for his role as Kang the Conqueror in "Loki" and "Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania," Majors was swiftly dropped from the MCU after being convicted. Majors also starred in HBO's "Lovecraft Country" and 2019 film "The Last Black Man in San Francisco."

In February, Majors faced new abuse allegations after two of his former girlfriends told the New York Times that the actor had previously physically assaulted them as well.

“As he eagerly anticipates closing this chapter, he looks forward to redirecting his time and energy fully toward his family and his art,” Majors' attorneys said in a statement last week after losing their bid to see his conviction tossed, per the AP.